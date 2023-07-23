Had a great revival with Bro. Matt Russell preaching, and great singing. Had two saved, Ciara and Logan Wilder so proud for them.
Bro. Frank's message was in Matthew 22:37 -40 and Ephesians 4:17- 32. Loving God.
Great commandment, Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment.And the second is like unto it,Thou salt love thy neighbor as thyself.
Remember all our sick, in your prayers, Will Conner, Roy Mobley, Ms. Geraldine Wright, Shirley Stallings, Ms. Dean Jones , Lisa Wilder, all the other's we my not know about and me.
I was ask to put this in the paper for Toccopole Baptist Church's VBS Twist and Turns, Saturday July 22 at 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. PreK- youth. The commencent service will be Sunday morning July 23, at 11:00 am.
Dear God,
I love you God so much, you are always with me and taking care of me all the time.
Thank you God for the two that were saved this past week .
God be with all the sick, shut ins, the lost of the world, God let your people see they need you as there Savior and Lord in there hearts and lives.
God be with all the kids and teachers as school will be starting back soon, keeping them all safe from harm.
God guide us all each day that we my do your will for our lives.
God help our Nation and president, for them to look to you for guidance God.
God be with our pastor and our little church family, help us all do your will God.
God send us a Christian president that loves you God.
God be with our doctors, nurses, police, military, missionaries, firemen,all the preacher keeping them all safe from harm.Thank God for my salvation and my kids and grands. God watch over all of them each day.
God be with our Matthew and Josh that are doing your work telling everyone about you God. Help me each day to do your will and guide me to do the things I need to do for you God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.