Praying everyone has a blessed week and stay safe.
We are getting some wonderful rain, we needed so bad. The farmers and people with gardens sure did need it too. My tomatoes, squash, bell pepper and cucumbers are getting good rain too. God is blessing us, we have an awesome God. Hope you know my Savior and Lord.
Bro. Frank said the kids and everyone enjoyed VBS, not a big bunch kids, they still heard God amazing love for them, maybe more next year.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 14: 15- 20 and John 15.
We have to walk along, God is with us all the time. I love God, Thank you for loving me so much God.
Verse 15, “If ye love Me, keep My commandments.” Verse 16 “And I will pray the Father, And he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever.”
Keep Roy and Ms. Geraldine in your prayers they are doing better , but still need your prayers.
Dear God,
I love you so much God, thank you for loving me and everyone God.
God be with people that may be traveling, coming home or going home, watch over them all.
God thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my family. God if there is anyone that doesn't know you as there Savior and Lord, let them they need you in there hearts and lives.
God be with all the sick, shut ins, lost of the world and all the ones that just needs your arms around them, and comfort them all.
God be with our President, congress and them know what to do for your people. If anyone in the White house let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord before it is to late. God put your guiding hand on us to let us know what we need to do to help others to be saved. God watch over our little church and church family and help us to know what to do for others.
God send us a Christian president that loves you God, and will love your people.
God with all the kids and teachers while they are out of school and keep them all safe from harm.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.