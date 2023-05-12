What a Beautiful day the Lord has Blessed us with today.
Remember next Sunday May 14 is Mother's day. If you still have a Mom go see her, she loves you.
Bro. Frank's message was in Luke 24: 4-16, 30-33. What journey God made, now Seniors have a new journey to start. God Bless you all, let God lead you threw this journey he will not lead you the wrong way.
God died for our sins and rose on the third day, that we all have enteral life with him.
Brohood will be cooking breakfast for the Mother's and ladies next Sunday May 14.
Sue Harrison will be singing for our ladies day Saturday, May 13 at 10:30; lunch at 11:30.
So proud of all our seniors at our church and all of them from all the schools. God Bless them all and help them to look to you for guidance that they won't go in the wrong direction.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all, keeping us all safe. Help us God to do your will each day to do what is right in your eyes.
God be with all the kids that will be out soon from school and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for saving me and my kids and grands and all my family and friends.
God be with our doctors, nurses, police, military, firemen, missionaries at home and all over the world. God thank you for loving of us, kids, friends and all my family help us all to do your will God. I love you God.
God be with our Matthew and Josh keeping them safe where they are and. Watch over them all as they come home for visit with there families and friends this summer. God be with all that traveling keeping them all safe.
Thank you God for loving me so much and Blessing me with all this I'm going through. God be with all our sick , shut ins, the ones that have lost love ones keep your arms around them all.
I love you God so much , you always with us all, taking care of us all loving us all.
God with with our pastor and family keeping them all safe from all harm.
God help our Nation to love you more, help our president and congress to do your will God, give them guidance in all they do to help your people God.
God send us a Christian president that loves you and your people and Nation, to do what is right for them your people.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
