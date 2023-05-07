The Sunlighter song our fifth Sunday singing. Beautiful songs and music. To wet to have it at the Pravin, maybe next time.
Bro Frank's message was in psalms 51: 1-19, Second Corinthians 11:23_33, 12: 9,10, and John 20.
Verse 6, Behold though desires truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part though shall make me to know Wilson. Verse 12, Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation, and uphold me with thy free spirit.
Remember Christy Holland, still in in the hospital, left her up in your prayers. Praying she will be well and home soon, God Bless her.
Mr. Amen Clayton has been in the hospital, hope he is doing better. His birthday was May1. Happy birthday and God Bless him.
My daughter-in-law Kim Cooper’s mom, Brenda Owen, went to be with the Lord. Remember the family in your prayers, she has no pain and is well in the arms of her God. Matthew, her grand son helped in her service and so did her brother, I was so proud of them both, with God we can do anything .
Be in prayer for Bernice Barkley family, she we went to be with the Lord. God keep your loving arms around them all.
Next Sunday, May 7, our church will be honoring our graduating seniors during the service, luncheon will follow.
Each Senior will have a table set up in the fellowship hall. Seniors are Rachael Wilder and B.J. Conner best wishes to them and God Bless them.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and Blessing us every day. I love you God so much, help me to do each day what you would have me to do.
God thank you God for my salvation for me and my kids and grands and all my loved ones.
God thank you for my loving family and church family that loves me so much.
Thank you for our pastor and his family, that we love.
Let us always look to you for guidance in the things we need to do for you.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need to do your will and help your people and your Nation.
God when we get another president send us a Christian president that loves your people and Nation.
God watch over our doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military and our missionaries that are teaching about you God. God thank you for taking care of our Matthew as he came for his Granny's funeral. Watch over Josh and his family, as they will be coming for a visit soon and Matthew. Watch over all the ones that will be traveling and keep them all safe.
I love you my precious God, thank you for watching over us all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
