A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Hope everyone had a safe and good memorial day weekend.
I have enjoyed watching cooking shows this week with Brenda Gantt and cooking with Pam's place. They both have some good cooking and tips.
Part of my grands came to see me, they are a blessing to me.
Watched Thaxton Baptist church with Bro. Michael Wednesday night, he was in James 1:24. For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straight way forgetting what what manner of man he was.
Our birthday is Payton Souten happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and loving me so much.
God watch over is all and keep us all safe.
Be with me kids and grands, thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands.
God be with the lost of the world, let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
Be with our Nation and let our president and congress see they need to do right with your people God.
God be with our church family , and guide Bro. Frank to lead us.
Be with the police, military, missionaries, firemen, doctors, nurses and all that watch over us all.
God with Matthew and Josh and watch over them as they tell your people about God.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
