We are so blessed with all the storms that has went through. God has kept us safe 🙏.
Today is Palm Sunday before Easter next Sunday. They had the Lord's Supper today, I haven't been able to go to church in a while, I miss not being in the Lord's house. God is going to make me well from this old cancer.
Bro. Franks message was in first Corinthians 2: 1-8, 12.
Bro. Frank ask what made Jesus go to the Cross?
Verse 1 And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or wisdom, declaring of you the testimony of God. For I determined hot to know anything among you, save Jesus Christ, and him crucified.
Easter Sunday will be at 6:30 in the cemetery, breakfast at 7:15 with men cooking till 8:00 SS at 9:00 am come out and join us for Easter.
Senior day for our 2 senior Rachael and Jose on May 7.
We will have a prayer box in front of the cross in the church.
We love Jesus because he first loved us. Jesus is the light of the world with him are in the light he will save us all.
Do you know my Savior Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
Our birthdays are Corey Maffett April 3, Shawn Harville on April 4, Brenda Woodson on April 6, Hunter Holland on April 7, Mike Harville on April 9, will and Sheron Conner anniversary on April 9 , and Lisa Wilder on April 11, happy birthday and anniversary and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you dear God for loving us so much, keeping us all safe. God be with the ones that have been threw the bad storms, we have had. Bless them with what they have need every thing they may need. God if any one is lost let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
God be with one's that are sick sin sick , let them see you love and care for them all God.
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands. I love you God so much, let people see you in me God.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need you as there Savior and Lord.
Bless our pastor and his family watch over them and keep them all safe from harm. Lead Bro. Frank in all he does for your people.
God be with our Matthew and Josh keeping them all safe as they tell your people about your saving grace.
God help our Nation to get back to you God. God when we get a new president let him be a Christian God that loves you and your people. My prayers are your people to be saved before it is to late God.
I LOVE you so much God. Thank you for loving me and giving me a loving family, friends.
God be with all the ones that help keep us all safe from harm all the kids at school and the teachers watch over them all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
