Our sick are doing better, Shirley still needs our prayers after surgery.
Roy and his mom Ms. Geraldine are both doing better prayers for them. All the other's that my be sick that I don't know about.
Bro. Frank and family are back from there vacation safe and sound.
Laura and Chris are back from seeing there daughter, son in law and grandson all safe.
Elaine won a gift card to Price cutters, congratulations.
I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday night. He was in James 1: 19 -21, swift to hear, slow to speak and slow to wrath.
Verse 19, Wherefore,my beloved breather, let ever man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath. For the wrath of man workers not the righteous of God.
Stay safe on the 4 , God Bless.
Dear, God,
Thank you for loving us all so much, and taking care of all of us. I love you God.
God help our sick, shut ins, lost of the world. God let people see they need Jesus in their hearts and lives.
God be with my kids and grands, keeping them all safe.
God guide us all each day to do your will for our lives.
God be with our president, congress and nation, Lord let our president see that he needs to help your people and your Nation.
God send us a Christian president that loves you and your people.
Thank you God for my salvation my kids, grands, if anyone is out there God help them to see they you as there Savior and Lord.
Be with our missionaries, police officers, firemen, teachers , doctors, nurses, keeping them all safe from harm.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
