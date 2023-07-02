Another Beautiful Lord's day, hot out today. Everyone stay cool, be careful when you are out this week.
Bro. Troy Montgomery preached today for Bro. Frank, good message in Acts 4: 30-33 and Hosea 10:12. Power of prayer, love. God loves you and me.
Verse 12 “Sow to yourselves on righteousness, reap on mercy: break up your fallow ground for it os time to seek the Lord, till he come and rain righteousness upon you.” Verse 30, “By stretching forth thine hand to heal: and that sings and wonders may be done by the name of thy holy be done by the name of thy holy child Jesus.”
Birthdays are Eddie Gentry on June 28, Carla and Matt Mose anniversary on June 29, Frank Clayton on July 3 and Elaine Sanders on July 4 . Happy birthday and Happy Anniversary God Bless.
Our grandson has been home visiting with us, he has to go back to Oregon soon. He is doing God's work up there and teaches school too, so proud of him. God watch over him and all the ones that are doing your work.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love, and loving us all so much.
I love you God so much, you are my rock and my Savior.
God be with all the sick, lost, shut ins and every one that needs you, let them see they need your guidance, love for all our lives all time. God without you we are nothing. Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my family and friends.
God let our president see that you are Savior and Lord, that you God are in control.
God guide us all each day that we do what you want us do, and let others see Jesus in me.
God watch over us and keeping us safe. God let our Nation be strong again, do your will.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST ARKANSAS
CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE
PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS
IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI
ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN
CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO
ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE
MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA
PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION
YALOBUSHA
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN WEST TENNESSEE
CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN
HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, FORREST CITY,
FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND,
OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH,
SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&