A good crowd today, cool and damp out side, but warm in side God's house.
After our Sunday service we will have lunch. Then our special music with Laura and Chris on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m., this is our fifth Sunday. Come out and join us.
Bro. Frank's message was in Joshua 1: 1-5 , 2: 18 and 5:13-15.
The cross isn't just two pieces of wood.
Verse 1 Now after the death of Moses the servant of the Lord it came to pass, that the Lord spake, unto Joshua the son of Nun, Moses minster saying Moses my servant is dead, now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, though, and all this people unto the land which I do give to them ,even to the children of Israel.
Joshua was 110 when he died.
Laura and Chris friend Mr. Ed Foster needs our prayers, he isn't doing to good.
Ms. Geraldine was back at church today, glad she is doing good again. Sarah and Tommy Tackett was back today, so glad they are both well again. Flonetia is feeling bad keep her in your prayers.
Be with all our sick we may not know about. Our Lisa was back in church today, she has a had time all the family has been under the weather, so glad they are out and about, being sick isn't any fun. God Bless our sweet church family. We miss our church family when they are out.
Ms. Elizabeth Jaggers birthday is this week, she is at Church Street in Ecru. We miss her not being at church with us, love her so much, one precious lady.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much. Thank you God you are always watching over us all and keeping us safe all the time. God you know what we need in our lives before we ask you, you are an all seeing and loving God.
I love you God, you are always by my side and loving me and everyone.
God thank you for my loving family and friends that love me.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands and all my church friends. God I don't know why anyone wouldn't want you for their Savior and Lord. God you are an awesome God and amazing.
God just watch our our little church and our pastor you have sent to us, help us all to do your will each day.
God be with my kids and grands, teachers, friends missionaries, doctors, nurses, firemen, military and law enforcement, God keep them all safe in your loving arms.
God be with our special loved ones, Matthew and Josh and all of them all.
God guide us all each day to do your will for you.
God be with our president, Nation, all in the White house and all of congress let them do your will for your people. If anyone of them don't know you as there Lord and Savior, let them see you are the way and truth and light and love of the world.
God when it is time for a new president God, we want one that loves you God not all the evil in the world.
I love you my God and Savior, thank you for loving us all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
