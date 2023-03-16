A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
We will be having some sun shine some this week.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 11:20 -23. Hebrews 11 is the hall of faith. Do you believe in our God? We are just passing through this place on our way to be with God in Heaven forever.
Verse 20, By Faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning things to come.
I watched Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday night with Bro. Michael in Jonah 1: 1-17, Jonah ran from God. We can't run from God.
We have a Gideon coming this Sunday March 19.
Our Sun Rise service will be April 9, I will tell the time later on..
Bro. Filex Hudson needs our prayers he isn't feeling to good.
And Karen Anderson needs our prayers too.
Laura and Chris has a friend JoAnn Welsh will be having surgery she needs our prayers.
Senior adult at the Agri-Center will be on April 19, from 9 till 11:30 with lunch, will put more on soon about this.
We have one birthday Tommie Cooper on March 16 and Dana and Ron Davis anniversary on March 21 happy birthday and and anniversary and God Bless to these.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and blessing us every day.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
Thank you God always loving me. I love you God so much.
God watch over all the kids and teachers at school and keep them all safe from all harm.
God watch over our little church and our church family.
Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family watch over them.
God be with our doctors, nurses ,police, firemen, military, missionaries keep them all safe.
God be with our Matthew and Josh that is doing your work tell the people of your love, .God watch over them and Bless them with your love.
Thank you for my family and friends that I love and they love me.
God be with our president and congress let them see they need you to guide them in all they do.
God send us a Christian president that we need to run your country and help your people. If anyone in the White House doesn't know you as their Lord and Savior let them see they need you.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
