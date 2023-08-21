Are ya’ll ready for some cooler weather? Meeee too! The blazing days of summer are about to get next to me. I’m ready for those cool breaths of fresh air from the Arctic. I did see on my phone where they are predicting a cool down at night. All the way down to 62 tonight (Wednesday) and 65 tomorrow night. Crank up the fire!
Anyway, speaking of cranking, these hot days have made me a little more cranky than usual. I didn’t realize how hot it really was until I got out Saturday and cleaned out the critter’s houses. The cat house got cleaned and fresh red cedar saw dust and a layer of hay got put in, down stairs where the little chickens stay got a good raking around and a fresh layer of hay, the chicken house got fresh hay in all the nests and on the floor and the turtles container got a clean up with fresh leaves and moss.
I was near about melting to the ground once I finished all that. I had to go in and take a bath and wash my hair just to cool my body temperature down. And then I slept most of the rest of the afternoon. I’d already ‘shot my wad’ as my mama and grandmama would say. No, I’m not getting old.
Now for those of you who have ever been to any kind of re-enactment know that a wad is those strips of cloth the soldiers used to pack the gunpowder in the old long iron guns. Sometimes it was all they had to shoot in the Revolutionary War then things got tough. I felt like I needed to have strips of cloth and a little embalming fluid poured over me by the time I got through with my work Saturday.
But back to the heat and hot weather, I am ready to see the acorns fall. When the storms blew through recently they knocked small branches from the top of my oak trees and I saw a lot of acorns on those branches. Means we may have a cold winter. I just hope it is mildly cold and not the Antartica weather of last Christmas.
Meantime, sandwiched between the Desert Southwest and the Arctic weather I hope we have these crisp days that will make our blood tingle instead of run slow and draggy. Already the goldenrod is peeking out in its riotous yellow and the coreopsis is beginning to show signs of budding. The day flowers have dotted the landscape with their hues of blue and the crepe myrtle is blushing last minute pink blooms. Siggghhh. If we can just hang on until September.
Perhaps, reading a few of these autumn sayings will get us inspired to looking forward to red leaves, a crackling fire, hot coca, cider, sweaters, fuzzy socks …
“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” – Unknown
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.” – Victoria Erickson
“Autumn carries more gold in its pockets than all the other seasons.” – Jim Bishop
“Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy say.” – Shira Tamir
“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” – Oscar Wilde
“Autumn is the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful.” – Unknown
“Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower.” – Albert Camus
“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” – Emily Bronte
“Autumn, the one season that God seemed to put there just for the beauty of it.” – Lee Maynard
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” – Anne of Green Gables
And while the summer heat is on, I guess we can take time to enjoy the lemonade of August. Happy soon to be fall y’all!
