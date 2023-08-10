Sometimes I feel like a mama bird. I have these little children in my nest and then comes the time for them to fly on to other fields to feed.
I have had to let four more kids go flitting off to another class this past week. My two boys, Maddox Hamilton and Jeremiah Hollis were in my Bluebird Sunday school class and my little Sophie Wendler, the great niece-or grand niece as I like to call her; as well as Lindsay Smith was in my Wednesday Cardinal Girl class. I tried to keep Lindsay another year, I thought she was going into third grade, but alas, she is in fourth grade too.
I’ve known Sophie since before she was born. She was held back in first grade so I had the privilege of teaching her four years instead of three. Didn’t matter. These years still flew and I wish I could have eight more of them. She has been a little apprehensive about moving up, but both of her sisters (whom I also taught and are in high school now) told her she would love Ms. Marchelle.
Lindsay
Little Lindsay has been my quiet little brown eyed girl that has come to be a special treasure to my heart. I told her that her sweet smile and quiet attitude have been a special blessing.
Soon I will give her a little framed copy of her picture that will describe her by using the letters of her name. Here is what I wrote: Loving. You are always giving hugs and smiling when you come to class. You are always obedient and listening as well.
Inspiring. You inspire others around you to be kind and courteous simply through your actions and attitudes.
Neat. No matter what kind of project we did, you were cleaning up after yourself and others.
Dear. Dear means highly valued or precious and you are exactly that to me and to God. Remember I’ve often prayed that you are a joy to His heart and to mine. Sincere. You do everything from your heart. You genuinely care for everyone around you.
Artful. I’ve watched how much you enjoy doing all the little art projects we do in class. You have a talent. Enjoy it. Use it to bless others by drawing little pictures and giving them away to brighten someone else’s day.
Yes ma’am. You always remembered to say yes ma’am. That is a sign of respect for others and you show it beautifully.
Sophie
With a breaking heart I wrote to my little Sophie the following: Smiling. You are always smiling at me, even when I am in tears. The sunshine of your smile has lit up my life more often than you can even imagine.
Obedient. No matter what I asked you to do you always did it and you did it quickly and with a good attitude. You were ever ready to make our time here enjoyable and encouraging others to do the project to. You always were ready to help.
Persuasive. You know how ask folks to do things and get them to do what you want. You are a born leader of women.
Hugging. Life has been fun and it has been sad for us over these past years. And no matter what you were always there giving a hug to make me feel better. You are just the best.
Independent. You know how to do things for yourself. Once I showed you how to do something you knew exactly what I wanted and were able to work on your own so I could help others; and when you were through you would help them too.
Excited. No matter what we have done over these past four years you have always been excited about doing it. You never had a cross word or a frown.
Now in Sunday school I had to say goodbye to my Jeremiah and Maddox.
Jeremiah
Justice is the first word, which means fair minded and correct. You were never quick to judge another person. Earnest. You were always careful to listen and learn before you spoke. No matter what I taught you were serious and intent on learning Refreshing. You always refreshed my heart with your smile and sweet attitude.
Example. No matter how hard your day was, even on the days we had tears, you were there to set an example that it is okay to laugh and it is okay to cry. Ministering. Your love and laughter ministers to others and make them want to get up and go on. Inquiring. You always asked good questions so that you could learn more. Alert. You listened to what I had to say and helped others understand it too. Humble. You never thought of yourself as better than anyone else. You were always a friend to everyone.
Maddox
I’ve known about Maddox Hamilton since before he came to the United States. He was adopted by a family in our church and I had his older sisters and brother in class. EVERY Sunday we were praying for Maddox. I was elated to be able to teach him. I told his mama I graduated my last Hamilton. “Well, I don’t have any more,” she said.
So here is what I said about him. Mannered. You have always been well mannered and listening to everything I had to say.
Artful. You are always artful. You see the beauty in even the simplest design. You showed me that little flat pieces of plastic shapes can be made into the prettiest of pictures.
Devoted. You have always been devoted to me. No matter if it wasn’t a good day, you still were able to smile and give me a hug before the class was over. Disciplined. You have never been unruly. You are always well behaved and disciplined.
Obedient. And you are obedient. When I asked you to do something you always did that. Xaroncharoo. I learned a new word. You are xaroncharoo [pronounced zaron-CHAR-oo] which means you are exceptionally brilliant. That describes you perfectly. You know more in your brain that I can even fathom. Please use that ability for God’s glory. Get into His word and soak it into your mind more than you do anything else. Consider the things He says more than what I say.
So I hugged them all each separately because of the way things worked out, and dried my tears and put on my best smile and told them to walk on in their new paths.
But I shall always remember their smiles and the little joys and tears we have shared over these past years.
