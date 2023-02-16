I always enjoy my bird feeder that hangs outside my bedroom window. It a homemade feeder that my dear son Jon made for me. It is a wooden frame with both grid cloth and screen wire attached to it. And I have it hung by a nail on my widow frame. The birds come there all times of the day, especially in the rain because it is somewhat dry under there.
I often hear the chirp of the cardinal or the coo of a mourning dove or the little cheeps of the finch and the cheery call of the chickadee and the Carollina wren. I’ve even seen a brown thrasher on it. The birds remind me that God takes care of me because Jesus said He marks the fall of one little bird. That means they are very important to us.
Have you ever wondered how we know the number of birds there are in an area? Well citizen scientists take about 15 minutes and write down the birds they have seen in their area. And it is done on a particular weekend. Guess what? This coming weekend is that time! Now the good thing is it goes through Monday, so if you forget over the weekend and you are home for President’s day you can still participate that day. The dates are February 17-20. Here is the information you need to get going with this neat project.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. Anyone can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, from beginning bird watchers to experts, and you can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.
This is how you do it: Decide where you will watch the birds, whether it is around your feeders outside or at a particular spot in town or at the park. You have to watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once over the four days. That means you can pick out one day to get out in nature and watch the birds. After that, you need to write down all the birds you see or hear while you are there. If you are a beginning bird admirer and new to bird identification, try using the Merlin Bird ID app to tell what birds you are seeing or hearing.
If you have participated in the count before and want to record numbers of birds, try the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website (desktop/laptop).
Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the National Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share. Recently, more than 160,000 participants submitted their bird observations online, creating the largest instantaneous snapshot of global bird populations ever recorded.
Please visit the official website at birdcount.org for more information and be sure to check out the latest educational and promotional resources.
Bird populations are always shifting and changing. For example, 2014 GBBC data highlighted a large irruption of Snowy Owls across the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and Great Lakes areas of the United States. The data also showed the effects that warm weather patterns have had on bird movement around the country. For more on the results of the latest GBBC, take a look at the GBBC summaries.
On the program website participants can explore real-time maps and charts that show what others are reporting during and after the count.
So get your binoculars out or just take a stroll around your neck of the woods and start listening and writing down the feathered friends that are visiting you.