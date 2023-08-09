Now that the kiddos are headed back to school you don’t want to forget to get them a library card so they can check out books to read and do reports, or you can get you a library card and join the thousands that are checking out e-books.
Can you believe there are 25,546 people in the Dixie Regional Library who are carrying a library card?
“A lot of people have gotten the cards this summer to check out e-books,” noted Annette McGregor, librarian.
Now the library not only supports book check out, if you need to print something you can come to the library and print from your phone or lap top.
There is a repository of information in the Mississippi room for family history search or to find out about the history of particular churches in the county. The vertical files are also resplendent with historical news clippings and information for the staunch history buff.
One of the most important groups in the library are the Friends of the Library.
“They are here to support the library monetarily. They also volunteer to help with programs and advocating the library to others. We absolutely could not do our job without them,” said McGregor. And McGregor said there is room for more. “Adults can come to the library and volunteer to shelve books or dust the shelves or a number of other things that will help us out.”
After the summer hiatus Lunching with books will get back in full swing starting Thursday, August 10 at noon with the revewing of the book Mudcreek written by Kelly Ferguson. Lunch will be provided by Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
Do you want to get together with other adults and make a craft? Well adult craft class is set for Tuesday, September 19 at 10 a.m.
And for the children Jennie Pettit started back with the Children’s Story hour on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. So if you have a wee one and would like for him to interact with other children this is a good way to get them in a fun setting of learning.
This is just a few of the things you can discover at the library. Why not step inside and see what all it has to offer?
The lobby of the library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Closed on Sunday. For more information on the library go to dixie.lib.ms.us or find them on facebook.
