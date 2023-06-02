I listened to her warble her lines in front of the crowd of folks at D.T. Cox. Just yesterday little Sophie was in the crib and now she is about to go into the fourth grade. Before I blink twice she will be walking across the football field to get her diploma. I know. Because her older sister Mikayla was that little just yesterday and she will get her diploma next May followed closely by her sister Carley.
Why does life have to run so fast? Why are the girls of today suddenly the women of tomorrow?
Job said our days are swifter than a weaver’s shuttle and our life is a breath. Sometimes you want to take these moments and hold them forever. You want the children to slow down and let you enjoy a few more moments before they go running out of childhood into the helter skelter pace that is this world.
My dear Mikayla is feeling the growing pains. We stepped out together not too long ago and she confided that she didn’t want to grow up.
She realizes that life is about to push her out of the nest into the next adventure but she would like to stay where she is a bit longer.
This past Sunday I looked into the eyes and hugged two of my former Sunday school children at their special baccalaureate services. I can’t believe they are seniors and about to go out into the world of college and work. Just yesterday I was teaching them Jesus loves you.
So, in honor of the woman who gave my challenge to me when I graduated high school back in 1979, I want to leave you all with the little story that Miss Sara Wright told me.
God said to Jeremiah in chapter 30 verse 27, “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?”
There is nothing we can do about your past, but God can change your future. Consider this:
In A.D. 320 at Sevaste, which is in present-day Turkey, forty soldiers were standing before their governor Agricola who spoke mildly but firmly. He had good and strong warriors before him. He needed them. They must be brought into line. “I am told you refuse to offer the sacrifice ordered by Emperor Licinius.”
The forty who stood before him that wintry fourth-century day in Sevaste were fine specimens of manhood who radiated an aura of courage. He was determined to make them see reason. But the soldiers were adamant. They refused to sacrifice. To do so was to betray their faith in Christ.
One of the soldiers answered on behalf of the rest. “We will not sacrifice. To do so is to betray our holy faith.” A note of exasperation crept into the governor’s voice. “But what about your comrades? Consider–you alone of all Caesar’s thousands of troops defy him! Think of the disgrace you bring upon your legion! Give up this stubborn folly. You have no lord but Caesar! In his name, I promise promotion to the first of you who steps forward and does his duty.”
He paused a moment, expecting his lure would break their ranks. None of them moved. He switched tactics. “You persist in your rebellion? Then prepare for torture, prison, death! This is your last chance. Will you obey your emperor?”
“To disgrace the name of our Lord Jesus Christ is more terrible still,” replied the men.
Finally, he commanded that they be stripped of their clothes and driven onto the ice of a pond below Sevaste.
The “rebels” did not wait for the sentence to be imposed, but tearing off their own clothes, ran to the pond in the raw March air. “We are soldiers of the Lord and fear no hardship,” they said. “What is death for us but an entrance into eternal life?”
Singing hymns, they stood shivering on the pond as the sun sank. And the crisp night air carried a prayer to all ears: “Forty Christian soldiers are we, dying, dying Lord for thee.”
Finally one of them came crawling back. And the guard who had witnessed all this without delay stripped his clothes off and marched out onto the ice saying with the others, “Forty Christian soldiers are we, dying, dying Lord for thee.”
One day God may call you to die for Him. But He is also challenging you to live for Him. But you have to make that first step. You have to trust Him. No other step will count without that one.
