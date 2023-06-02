I listened to her warble her lines in front of the crowd of folks at D.T. Cox. Just yesterday little Sophie was in the crib and now she is about to go into the fourth grade. Before I blink twice she will be walking across the football field to get her diploma. I know. Because her older sister Mikayla was that little just yesterday and she will get her diploma next May followed closely by her sister Carley.

