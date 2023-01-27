Increasingly, podcasts are becoming a preferred method for people on the go to receive information, news, and entertainment. Podcasts are normally audio programs that can be listened to using a smart phone or other mobile device. They are often divided into daily, weekly, or monthly episodes.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service has partnered with several other land grant universities to provide a group of podcasts that are being labeled as Natural Resources University. The podcast network includes Deer University, Habitat University, Fire University, Fish University, Timber University, and Working Wild University. These programs are intended for landowners, hunters, fishermen, and other natural resource managers who wish to improve their skills. The partners in this effort include Mississippi State University, Purdue University, Iowa State University, University of Florida, and Montana State University. Funding is being provided from the Renewable Resources Extension Act.
A brief description of each podcast will be provided to allow those interested in managing forests, fish, and wildlife to find their favorite. The family of Natural Resource University podcasts are available from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or from the following website http://nrupodcast.extension.msstate.edu/natural-resources-university.
Deer University
Deer University was the first outdoor based podcast established by the MSU Extension Service. It is led by Dr. Steve Demaris and Dr. Bronson Strickland. The goal is to use scientific research findings to discuss deer biology and deer management. Titles of popular episodes include “Buck Movement and Hunting Strategy”, “Using Science to Improve Deer Harvest Success”, and “Effective Warm-Season Food Plots for Deer.”
Fire University
Fire University uses scientific research to discuss fire ecology and how it impacts plants, animals, and habitats. It is led by Dr. Marcus Lashley, who is a wildlife biologist with the University of Florida. Dr. Lashley interviews various experts to answer the “burning” questions about using fire to improve wildlife populations, habitat, and hunter success. Titles of popular episodes include “Burning in Upland Hardwoods”, “Managing Turkeys with Fire”, “Burning While Turkeys are Nesting”, and “Using Fire to Manage Deer.”
Habitat University
Habitat University provides scienced based information to improve the food, water, shelter, and space that wildlife habitat provides. It is hosted by Extension wildlife biologists Jarred Brook, with Purdue University, and Dr. Adam Janke, with Iowa State University. Titles of popular episodes include “Habitat Management: The Oldest Job in the World?”, “The Roots of Wildlife Habitat”, and “The Alphabet Soup Episode: Federal Farm Bill Conservation Programs.”
Fish University
Fish University discusses the science behind fish management in all bodies of water, from ponds to oceans. It is hosted by Mississippi State University fisheries biologist Dr. Wes Neal. Titles of popular episodes include “Bass Versus Bucks”, “Building the Perfect Lake”, and “Little Red River Brown Trout.”
Timber University
Timber University discusses forestry management topics to serve landowners, loggers, foresters, and other natural resource management professionals. The purpose of the podcast is to discuss topics including soils, silviculture, and social sciences as they relate to forest stewardship. It is hosted by MSU Extension forestry specialists Dr. Shaun Tanger and Dr. Brady Self. Available episodes include “Forest Management Plans”, “Objectives of Forestland Ownership”, and “Best Management Plans for Mississippi Forests.”
Working Wild University
Working Wild University takes us from the familiar surroundings of the south to the western United States. It explores the history of wolves in the West. It is hosted by Montana State University wildlife biologist Dr. Jared Beaver and Alex Field with the Western Landowners Alliance. Examples of episodes include “Wolves in Town”, “Whose Blood Sweat, and Tears are in your Hamburger”, and “Return of the Wolf: A Landscape of Fear.”
Natural Resources University is a network of podcasts that discusses wildlife management, habitat management, and forest management. These podcasts allow those interested in the natural world to learn from the experts in a convenient format.
If you would like to learn more about forestry, wildlife, or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
