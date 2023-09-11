The previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” discussed my recent trip to the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center, which is owned and managed by the University of Southern Mississippi.
This column will discuss the historical longleaf pine management practices exhibited at Lake Thoreau. The practices that will be discussed include the use of pineywoods cattle grazing and prescribed burning to manage longleaf pine stands.
Longleaf Pine
Longleaf pine forests once grew on 90 million acres across the southeastern United States. This total has been reduced to 3 million acres today. Approximately 255,000 of these acres are in south Mississippi. From the late 1800’s until the 1920’s most longleaf pine stands forests were logged. Many of these stands were converted to pastures, other forms of agriculture, or replaced with plantings of faster growing loblolly and slash pine.
Fire
Historically, forests in Mississippi burned periodically. This allowed the overstory trees to flourish while the understory competition was controlled. These fires were ignited from lightning strikes, native Americans, and early settlers. Over time, land use changes, decreased use of fire, and fire suppression policies allowed the development of a woody understory layer in many forest stands.
Longleaf pines spend the first few years of their life in the slow growing grass stage. During this time, growth and survival is adversely impacted by a thick layer of leaves and by fast growing hardwood and shrub species. Longleaf pines are resistant to periodic low intensity fires. Introduction of prescribed fire can help control hardwood competition and reduce the leaf layer, which can improve longleaf pine stand reproduction and health.
Pineywoods Cattle
The Pineywoods cattle breed was first introduced to the southern United States by Spanish explorers in the 1500’s. This is a hardy breed of cattle adapted to heat and little care. They will graze on pine needles, hardwood trees, shrubs, acorns, and other readily available forage in forested areas of southern Mississippi.
These cattle were allowed to free graze in large numbers in southern Mississippi until the mid-1800’s. They were also used to skid logs and to perform other logging work.
The grazing habits of pineywoods cattle were very effective in managing hardwood brush. They were also effective in degrading the litter layer with their foot traffic. When paired with frequent fires, a good environment for longleaf pine was created.
While the use of pineywoods cattle in conjunction with regular prescribed burning is not always practical, it is a reminder of how historical land management practices allowed certain plant communities to flourish.
If you would like to learn more about forestry and other topics contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
