Mississippi author and Brandon resident Joe Lee will sign copies of his new Oakdale series suspense novel, Resting Place, on Thursday, March 9 at the Pontotoc County Library.
The noon time event which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Friends of the Pontotoc County Library and Pontotoc Woman’s Club. Before Lee’s presentation, Dale Killough will provide music and a light lunch furnished by Alpha Delta Kappa will be served.
“Resting Place is set in fictional Oakdale that readers familiar with my work will remember: a small town with old money, skeletons in every closet, and folks all up in each other’s business,” Lee said. “This book takes place in 1984 and serves as a prequel to the series, and it brings back Billy Joe Stone, who played a major role in my novel Director’s Cut.
“In this book, Billy Joe is a young sheriff’s deputy who works for incumbent Robert Glass. After confiding in Billy Joe about a web of corruption originating right there in the county that involves some very powerful people, Glass disappears without a trace. This puts Billy Joe in a difficult position – he can’t ignore the information he has, but he has no idea who to trust.”
Lee included not only references to hit songs and smash movies from 1984, but there are mentions of automobiles, household products, and eateries from back in the day. He also conducted lengthy interviews with retired Oktibbeha County Sheriff Dolph Bryan.
“We discussed what could take place in a remote area of a small county that could generate big money,” Lee said, “and we talked a lot about Billy Joe Stone’s options for moving against the crime empire.
“It was fascinating to hear Dolph describe the surveillance equipment he had access to, circa 1984. It was exceedingly primitive compared to what we have today, and of course we didn’t have the internet, cell phones, or social media.”
Lee is Editor-in-Chief of Dogwood Press, a small but traditional publishing house headquartered in Brandon that has published over thirty books by a dozen Mississippi authors since 2002. His work has been praised by Sid Salter, Marshall Ramsey, and New York Times bestselling author Ace Atkins.
Mississippi Magazine said of Resting Place, “. . .an atmospheric, Mississippi-drenched thriller you won’t be able to put down.” The Clarion Ledger said, “. . . Lee brews up a humble hometown mystery with a whodunnit you’ll never guess in thirty-eight years.”
“I promise a good time as we turn back the clock to 1984,” Lee said. “One thing I include at each Resting Place book talk is a trivia contest with questions related to that era, with several Dogwood Press titles as prizes.”
The Pontotoc County Library is located at 111 N. Main St. To reserve signed copies of Lee’s book, call 662-489-3960.
