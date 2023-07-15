How can I become a Master Gardener?
First of all, there's a half century of historical background to the reciprocal work. The USDA Master Gardener program began in 1972 with an Extension agent in Washington state who had so many questions from clients that he needed help answering all of them. By training gardeners in horticulture, he could have needed help. In 1973, 300 applied for his first MG class;120 enrolled. Since then, programs have been active in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and in four Canadian provinces.
Those gardening questions are still being asked today; volunteers are learning their answers. A founding member of Lee County's Master Gardeners once told--with some excitement--about how their group began. She had read in the newspaper about a new MG group forming there in the early '70s. She began the next day and still volunteers for projects, learns from training, and shares...
Here, James Shannon, Pontotoc County Extension Agent directs the Master Gardener program. This year, registration for the MG classes will be the month of August 14 through September 11. Online classes begin October 3 and continue through December 4.
Following classes, there's a time to repay those hours of education from MSU professors in horticulture. After completing the 2023 fall classes, learners can certify as MG volunteers in 2024 by completing hours of volunteer service and some further education (MSU). While completing volunteer and education projects, a Master Gardener app through MSU Extension is available and is "user friendly" for recording hours.
Monthly, Pontotoc Master Gardeners meet. For example, to a meeting last summer, Harry Patterson brought rocks and topography maps of the state, along with information about the need of researching a property's mineral rights.
June Caldwell shared her process of enameling that often begins with plants found during morning walks. Years ago, at a monthly meeting, a book review for education hours showed plenty.
Jeff McManus, Director of Landscape Services at the University of Mississippi, wrote "Growing Weeders into Leaders." Later, one evening here, in a follow-up session arranged by Julia McDowell, he presented "Pruning like a Pro" to area gardeners. (A book about plants with medicinal value precipitated a tour of Shera Owens' nature trails and stories in New Albany.)
Earlier, another presenter let us know that trees are increasingly found advantageous in city beautification. Just like MGs in other towns, Pontotoc volunteers can learn horticulture at a low cost, invest in the community, become acquainted with other gardeners across the area, and share plenty of gardening experiences.
Maybe one's current interest began with some gardening ancestry. Perhaps a grandfather's fresh vegetables in the summertime helped a child learn the value of hard work; if shared, he valued that seat at his table.
There is much, then, to learn and to share. Billie Mize's leadership in horticultural Hard Work created a successful plant sale in April 2023. Dr. Lisa Lucius's years of volunteer work with Lee County Master Gardeners can now help us learn.
Across the country, reciprocity has worked for the USDA Master Gardener program for the past 50 years. Remember: August 14 registration and October 3 class beginning dates.
Dr. Betty A. Crane
Master Gardener volunteer
Call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 489-3910 with any questions.
