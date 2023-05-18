An estimated 54 million Americans have low bone density. Both bone mass and bone density decrease as we age. Osteopenia is a medical condition where bone density is lower than usual for the person’s age. Osteoporosis is a more severe case of low bone density. Osteoporosis, which means “porous bones”, is a progressive condition that weakens the bones, making them more susceptible to fractures. About two million fractures in the United States occur each year due to osteoporosis. All bones are affected by osteoporosis, but the bones of the hip, spine, and wrist are most vulnerable to breakage. Childhood and young adulthood are critical times for building bone mass. This window of time is particularly important for girls, who acquire 40 to 50% of their total bone mass during their teen years.
According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), getting enough calcium is important for building and maintaining strong bones. Women under the age of 50 years need a minimum of 1000 milligrams (mg) of calcium each day. Women over the age of 50 years need a minimum of 1200 mg of calcium each day. Men under age 71 should consume at least 1000 mg of calcium daily, while men 71 years of age and older should consume 1200 mg of calcium daily. These recommendations include the amount of calcium consumed from both food and supplements. The Institute of Medicine (IOM) considers 2,000 to 2,500 mg of calcium to be the safe upper limit for most adults. Dairy foods such as milk, yogurt, and cheese are the best sources of calcium. Other foods do contain smaller amounts of calcium. Most adults get an estimated 250 mg of calcium per day from fruits, vegetables, and other foods.
Our bodies need vitamin D to help absorb calcium. Fortified milk, liver, and fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are good sources of vitamin D. Many people will need a supplement to get adequate amounts of vitamin D. According to the IOM the safe upper limit for vitamin D is 4,000 international units (IUs) per day for most adults.
Other nutrients that are important for bone health are potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and vitamin K. More recent research has shown that olive oil, prunes, soybeans, blueberries, and foods rich in omega-3s, such as fatty fish and fish oil, also improve bone health in addition to the other health benefits of these foods. Strive to eat one to two cups of fruit and two cups of vegetables each day for bone and overall health.
It is important to consume adequate protein, especially as we age. However, extremely high protein diets can cause the body to lose calcium. Consuming moderate amounts of good quality protein each day, along with dairy foods which contain both protein and calcium, are good choices.
Eating lots of salty foods can cause your body to lose calcium. Try to limit the amount of salty, processed foods you eat. Leafy greens such as spinach contain calcium, but also contain oxalates that limit the absorption of calcium. Beans (legumes) contain calcium, magnesium, fiber, and other nutrients, but also contain phytates which interfere with calcium absorption. Both leafy greens and legumes are healthy foods to consume but should not be counted as sources of calcium.
Heavy consumption of alcohol, caffeinated coffee and tea, and colas can contribute to bone loss. The caffeine and phosphorus contained in cola drinks may contribute to bone loss. Most experts agree that the main harm may be caused by allowing these beverages to replace drinking adequate amounts of milk each day.
Diet and exercise both play critical roles in building and maintaining good bone health for people at every life stage — from infancy through adulthood. The food that you eat can affect your bones. Learning about the foods that are rich in calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients that are important for your bone health and overall health will help you make healthier food choices every day. If you eat a well-balanced diet with plenty of dairy, fish and other lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, you should get the nutrients you need; but if you’re not getting the recommended amount from food alone, you may need to supplement your diet by taking multivitamins or supplements. Always check with your physician before adding supplements to your diet to be sure they do not interfere with medications you are taking.
