Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Tina Orman of Pontotoc who was researching Camp Ground Methodist Church; Garry Anderson of Toccopola; Jillian Etheridge of Oxford; Sherald Finley of Randolph; Claire McGee, Phylis High, Jean Peeples, Dora Day, and Sadie Kenney all of Pontotoc; Jo Ann Knight Newell of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Mrs. Tollison of Sherman; Robert Smith and Aja Martinez instructors at the University of North Texas; Brenda Cianciotto of Pontotoc; Mary Horn of Thaxton; and Elouise Angle of Randolph.
Mary Horn donated a copy of her publication, "Summer" (2023) Tinkering Inklings, Thaxton, Miss. which includes recipes, tips for staying cool and her unique ink drawings.
Michael Bishop donated two movie tickets for the Joy Theater, Pontotoc, Miss. The cost printed on the each ticket is 40 cents each, circa the 1940s for 50s. The Joy Theater was located across from the northeast corner of the square. The tickets will be on display in the Arts/Entertainment room of the museum.
William Bramlett donated a commemorative $5 coin "Attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941" dated 2000 Republic of Liberia. The coin will be on display in the Veterans' Room of the museum.
Toby Winston donated several old photographs including one of his grandfather Mr. E.T. Winston with several dignitaries; a family photograph of the Winston children Eloise, Seales, and Charles Winston with family nurse "Aunt" Mahaley circa 1902; a group at Rosalba Lake circa late 1800s; and a petition: "To the Governor, and Legislature of the State of Mississippi. We the undersigned taxpayers and electors of Pontotoc County beg of you enact a law to pay the old age pensioners $15.00 per month to match the $15.00 to be paid by the federal government as provided for by the social security act. We find that all other funds paid by the federal government has been matched by the state, and certainly these old people who have given more than half a century of their lives in building up the state is entitled to this recognition for their patriotic service." Thirty-eight citizens signed the petition.
Bodock: The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be open on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tours. Also, at 10 a.m. a reception will be held in the lobby of the post office and museum to commemorate the Silver Anniversary of the opening of the Town Square Post Office and Museum on August 20, 1998. Everyone is welcome.
