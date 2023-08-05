Recent visitors include Joan Short of Pontotoc; Linda Wright of Tupelo; Laney Sims with her grandchildren Jane and Bannon Matkins all of Pontotoc; Michael Burch of Mantachie; Bobby Russell of Smoke Top; Brenda McCharen of Thaxton; Michael Hattox of Pontotoc; Felicia Land of Pontotoc; Misty Arnold of Texas; and Margaret Rowzee Hopkins, Jackie Hopkins and his grandson Kameran Partee all of Mountain Home, Arkansas. (all descendants of Mayor John Hamp Rowzee of Pontotoc).
Also, visiting Robert Bremberger, Corinna and Steve Malden of the Troy Community were Patrick, Daniela, and Felicitas Weis of Breuberg, Germany. They also toured the Town Square Post Office and Musuem while here.
Laney Sims donated a pair of lizard skin high heel shoes circa 1960 for the dress shop exhibit. The shoes are De Liso Debs designed by Palter De Liso.
Joan Short donated four Daily Journal newspapers including September 12, 2001, headlines "Terror in America"; September 13, 2001, headlines "Pulling Together"; September 14, 2001, headlines "Bush: We'll win this war"; and September 15, 2001, headlines "Bush activates 50,000 troops." Of course, all these newspapers were printed just after the terrorsts attacks of September 11, 2001. Newspapers are so important in documenting events, as they are published in "real" time.
Lee and Jim Waltress of Pontotoc donated three taxidermy items including two bobcats and a fox. They are beautifully mounted and displayed in their natural settings. The fox will be displayed in the Natchez Trace exhibit and the two bobcats will be displayed in the early Chickasaw exhibit.
We appreciate all the donations as they add to our exhibits and collections of Pontotoc and Mississippi history and heritage.
We want to wish all the students, parents, teachers and school staff a very safe and successful school year. Pontotoc City Schools and Pontotoc County Schools are excellent school systems. Also, there are other opportunities for area church and private schools.
