Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Stormy and daughter Rio Sienna Jewel Hall of New Albany; Leonard Ash of Thaxton; Helen Mackey and her daughter Britney and friend Coni of Fulton; Brenda Barton, Clarenda Parrish, and Kay Graham of Pontotoc (Hurricane Community); Dena Chunn of Pontotoc; Bettye Tutor of Belden; and Jeannie Pence of Pontotoc.
The Quiver Home School parents and students toured the museum on Friday. Parents included Emily Stafford, Lauren Hill, Jessica Russell, Jennifer Jones, Regan Moore, Sarah Holcomb of Thaxton, LaShae Holladay, Amanda Howard, Lacy Duff, Hailey Cooksey of Ingomar; Haley Chapin, Kasey Kidd, and Kelsey Edwards. The students included all ages. They were a delightful group, very engaging and curious about our history. Thank you, parents, for bringing your students.
Sienna Hall of New Albany donated a "church doll" made from a lady's handkerchief and ribbon. She calls her creations "Sienna Sisters." With each doll a small card is attached which reads, "Sienna Sisters are ease to hold, for hands that are young or hands that are old. To help wipe away tears, be they happy or sad, to hug feeling lonely, or even a bit mad. Made with love and tender care. Get one for you and one to share. Thank you, Sienna for the beautiful doll. Sienna is also the granddaughter of Bro. and Mrs. Joe Shelton.
William Lee Bramlett donated two photographs and a book, Forever Young Veterans, Stories of Sacrifice, Healing, and Hope, compiled by Diane Hight and K. Michael Ware and published by Forever Young, Inc. 2022. The book contains twenty-three stories of veterans ranging from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. These stories are a tribute to these men and women who served their country as well as all veterans.
For your information: The docudrama, "Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis," will air at 7:00 P.M. Central Time, Thursday, February 2, 2023 on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations. The film was filmed locally in North Mississippi and has been shown locally in some of the local theaters. The film will show the events and controversy of the death of Meriwether Lewis which occured on the Natchez Trace at Grinders's Stand (Hohenwald, Tennessee) on October 11, 1809.
The Town Square Gift Shop now has a supply of books by Tommy Hooker: Year of the White Dog and Twenty-five Angels. We had sold out the day of the book signing.
Everyone have a blessed week. Sympathy is extended to the family of Okee McDonald of Pontotoc, who passed away on Saturday, January 21. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
