Greetings from the Town Square Museum. I hope everyone is taking precautions for the heat and related weather.
Recent visitors include Tammy Hannon of Pontotoc; Carter Naugher of Tupelo; Mac Owen of Pontotoc; Brenda Cianciotto of Pontotoc; Barron and Elizabeth Caulfield of Water Valley; Margie Golding of Belden and her granddaughter Carly Golding of Arizona; William Andrews of Pontotoc; Noah Sipes of Kansas City; Ali Ragan of Oskaloosa, Kansas; and Cecil Nelson Fitts of Springville.
The Pontotoc County Senior Citizens toured the museum on Tuesday and were a delightful group. They enjoyed the museum from our early Native American history to Main Street of Yesterday. I learned so much about growing up in their generation. Those touring included Doris Vesser, Ella Townsend, Patty Sappington, Stella Johnson, Sherry Ferrell, Jimmy Lucas, Deborah Berry, Syble Holley, and Vickie Roberts Miller who organized the tour. Thank you for your interest in the museum.
Barron and Elizabeth Caulfield of Water Valley, Miss. are also members of Yalobusha County Historical Society and were interested to learn that Thomas C. McMackin was the person responsible for the location and layout of the City of Pontotoc. Prior to moving to Pontotoc in 1834, he was living in Yalobusha County having arrived there in the summer of 1832 and was part of the Choctaw Cession land sales as a result of the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek in 1830. Yalobusha County was part of the Choctaw Cession and the Chickasaw Cession. A diagonal line from the Norhtwest corner to the Southeast corner divided the county into two fairly equal parts. Mr. McMackin moved there from Fayette County (Tennessee) using "squatter's" rights and hoping to purchase the land when land sales began. On December 23. 1833. the county of Yalobusha was officially organized, with McMackin being elected a county supervisor and president of the board of police as supervisors were called at that time.
Thomas McMackin as in Pontotoc built a tavern in the small village of Hendersonville and thought the town seat would be located there. Unfortunately, McMackin did not have title to the land, and even worse, a cross claim known as a "Choctaw Float" was being laid where Hendersonville stood. They had improved the land and were entitled by treaty to purchase the land. Also, Hendersonville was not chosen as the county seat. They soon discovered that the land had been bought out from under them.
During the year of 1834, while struggling for his holdings in Hendersonville, his wife Eliza died on May 14 leaving him with three young children. He married Lucinda Briggs November 13, 1835 The tragedy seemed to influence him to move from Yalobusha County to the Pontotoc Ridge in the Chickasaw Indian Cession. The combination of loss of the county seat, loss of title, and the loss of his wife completely soured his attachment to Yalobusha County.
Mr. McMackin relocated to Pontotoc, and the rest they say "is history." He is considered to be the founder of Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society is working to preserve the McMackin house, which Thomas McMackin built after moving to Pontotoc and is located just south of the Pontotoc United Methodist Church on Green Street. If you would like to contribute to this effort, please contact the historical society at the museum.
