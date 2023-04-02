Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Willie Johnson of Pontotoc; Joseph Berryman of Picayune, Miss.; Jean Magee and Connie Albright of Pontotoc; David Ray of the Zion Community; Billy Wayne Martin of Pontotoc; and Willie Yancy of Memphis, Tenn.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will host a program, "In Faulkner's Shadow," and meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House located on North Main Street, Pontotoc. The program will be author and publisher Lawrence Wells of Oxford, Mississippi. He is also the director of Yoknapatawpha Press in Oxford, which he established with his late wife, Dean Faulkner Wells. He wrote Living in Faulkner's Shadow: A Memoir, published by the University Press of Mississippi, which provides an insider's look at the life in William Faulkner's inner circle. Dean, his late wife, was William's only niece. Wells cofounded The Faulkner Newsletter and Yoknapatawpha Review, wrote two historical novels, and was awarded the 2014 Faulkner Wisdom gold medal for narrative non-fiction. He also wrote the script for the Emmy-winning 1994 PBS regional documentary Return to the River, which was narrated by James Earl Jones.
Everyone is invited to hear the fascinating stories of a life in the midst of the legacy of literary giant William Faulkner and the never dull literary scene that emerged in Oxford. The program is free and open to all.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, will be Vietnam Veterans Day. Please show your support for these precious veterans by flying the flag of the United States of America. If you personally know a Vietnam veteran, "thank him or her" for their service. The freedoms we enjoy today are because of their service and sacrifice.
Thanks to the City of Pontotoc and Mainstreet Association for the beautiful historical mural that has been painted at the Tanglefoot Gateway, and also for the wonderful mural that has been painted and refurbished by the Pontotoc Art Guild that is located across Washington Street from the museum. Both murals depict our history and heritage so that everyone can enjoy it.
Thanks everyone for sending your 2023 Pontotoc County Historical Society dues and donations for the renovations to the McMackin house, Pontotoc's oldest house and residence of Thomas McMackin, the founder of Pontotoc. He is depicted on the mural located at the Tanglefoot Gateway. If you have not joined the society, you may do so by sending dues of $25 for a family to the Pontotoc County Historical Society, P. O. Box 141, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
I hope everyone has a blessed week. Get well wishes are sent to Dr. Charles Harrison.
