Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Alejandro Rivera, Jr. of Belmont; Cindy Walker of Texas; Chris Hutcheson of Belden; Josie McClendon of ICC and Aaron Tutor of the University of Mississippi who was researching Pontotoc's history for a class project; and the Pontotoc County Library Kids' Club: Jenni Pettit, Stella and Miles; Betsy Collums, Hudson Burgess, and Kelli Miles; Kim Baldwin and Mia Baldwin; Annice Simmons and Ann Caroline Simmons; Rachel Swanson Evangeline and Jericho Swanson; Dori Richardson, Maylie and Rosie Richardson; and Emily Levitt, Kaylee and Myles Levitt.
The Pontotoc County Library Kids' Club enjoyed a tour of the museum. Lynda Tinsley, a former employee with the Natchez Trace Parkway, used the pioneer toy exhibit and home industry exhibit for the early 1800s to explain how the first pioneers lived when first arriving in the Mississippi Territory and later the state. She shared churning butter, carding and spinning cotton, and other tasks that were necessary for survival in the Mississippi wilderness.
Danny Bailey, of Vardaman, donated a pickle in jar that he grew many years ago. Using a cucumber bloom, he put it in the jar, and it consequently grew into a large pickle. He also donated a wooden ladle carved by his aunt, Irene Flanagan, from Troy. Irene was married to Turner Flanagan. She carved her name, Irene, into the handle of the ladle
Wanda Bess Waldrop donated items for the arts/entertainment room of her son William Waldrop, a gifted musician and conductor in the theater in New York City and other cities around the United States. William is the son of Drew and Wanda Bess Young Waldrop of Pontotoc. He graduated from Pontotoc High School, the University of Mississippi, and a Master degree from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Items include newspaper articles, photographs, portraits, playbills from "Phantom of the Opera," "Evita," and "Cats." in New York City, The Kennedy Center, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta, Sao Paulo, his Maestro Id tag for "The Phantom of the Opera" National Tour The Music Box Company, and nameplate. Many thanks to Wanda Bess.
We are excited about the renovations in the mseum. Max Brassfield finished Painting the flooring in the hallway, stairwell, and area leading into the Arts Room.
We look forward to our opening as soon as possible.
Everyone have a blessed week.
