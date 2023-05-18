Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Danny Thomas of Mountain View, Arkansas and Billy Martin of Pontotoc (formerly of Mountain View); Nancy Eisenhart of Los Angeles, California; Rachel Meyer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Elise Richmond of Pontotoc.
Janet Bland is seeking information on the College Hill School. Information found in the WPA State-Wide Historical Research Project (1936-1938) and From These Hills (1976 is as follows: College Hill Community is located in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, six miles east of the town of Pontotoc on highway six. In the year of 1905, the first College Hill school was an old log house on the north side of highway Six. Mr. Phillip Beckley was the first teacher. The school was moved in 1908 just south of the old one. This was a five room plank building. Mrs. Tucker Ford was the principal and Mr. Will Miller was her assistant teacher. Later the College Hill school was moved northwest of the plank building.
Some of the teachers who taught in the College Hill school were Mrs. Mattie Finley, Mrs. Sadie Hyde, Mrs. Everlene Beckley, Rev. and Mrs. J. C. Hughe, Mrs. Leatha Brown, Mr. Will Woods, Mrs. Minnie Beckley, Rev. J. H. Adams, and Mrs. A. M. Naylor. This building burned and a consolidated school was built by the community citizens, who gave timber and labor for the school. Those who gave for the cause were Ester Beckley, Billy Beckley, Robert Dillard Author Franklin, Walter Givhan, Charlie (Son) Wright, George Crump, Isaac Woods, and many other citizens of the community.
In the early years, farming was the leading income for all families. The old consolidated school of College Hill is used for a recreation center for ball games, fish fries, church clubs, supervised dance parties for the young people and family
In 1938, there were twenty-seven schools for African American students in Pontotoc County with forty-one teachers and 1,276 students. Only one of the schools did high school work - that of the Pontotoc Separate District. College Hill was the only consolidated school in the county in which a bus line was run from College Hill to Pontotoc for high school students.
Janet's question was about the naming of the community. If you have any information, please call the museum. I think this community was so named because of their dedication to education, but may need more information. Also, this community continues to recover from the tornado that ravished the county earlier in the spring. Our prayers are still with you.
This month, many of our schools will have graduation ceremonies. Congratulations for all those graduating and wishes for a successful future are extended to all graduates.
