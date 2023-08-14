Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum. I hope everyone had a safe weekend with the stormy weather and will continue to be weather conscious.
Recent visitors include Amanda, Birdie Mae, and Clancy Kisor of Pontotoc; Pat, Olivia, and Micah Townsend of Ecru; Nyssa, Lana and Sarah Kelly Leslie of Pontotoc; Jackie and Kathy Cruse of Pontotoc and their grandchildren Eleanor and Cooper Cruse of Jackson; Carrie Ball Williamson of Pontotoc; and Otis and Carla Ruff of Itawamba County and the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The Bodock Festival will be held in Downtown Pontotoc on September 9, 2023. The Pontotoc County Historical Society plans to celebrate the Silver Anniversary of the opening of the Town Square Post Office and Museum, which occurred during the Bodock Festival on August 20, 1998.
With the opening of the new post office building on Highway 15 North, the downtown building was turned over to the historical society on August 3, 1998, to begin operation as the Town Square Vintage Postal Station under the supervision of Col. James Mogridge. Grand opening ceremonies were held on August 20, 1998, with the address being given by our own U. S. Congressman Roger Wicker. Judge James L. Roberts, Jr. gave the dedicatory prayer.
More information about activities for Bodock 2023 will be published as soon as possible.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
