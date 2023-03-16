Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum, and Happy Spring Break to everyone as well.
Recent visitors include Mary Lisa Hutcheson of Belden; Chris Lawer of Tupelo; Marketta Turner of Pontotoc; Chipper HIcks of the Hurricane Community; and MeYatta and Harmony Evans, and Kenneth and Axel Keith of the Woodland Community,
Randy Lepard recently donated a February 1969 South Central Bell Telephone Directory and Call Guide for Pontotoc, Mississippi. It also has a "leather" protective cover advertising J. B. Carpenter & Son Ford Dealership and 24-hour wrecker service. It is interesting to look up names, phone numbers, and addresses of the residents of that time.
Also, many businesses have ads in the phone book as well. Thank you Randy.
Sherry Gilliam Thompson donated "Minutes of the Annual Session of the Pontotoc Baptist Association" for the years 1959, 1960, and 1961. These sessions were held in various churches in the surrounding area. The session held in 1961, was held at Wilson Chapel Baptist Church in Pontotoc. This will be during a time of segregation. Other churches represented as host sites were Rising Star Baptist Church (Tupelo) and Watson Grove Baptist Church (New Albany). Sherry also donated "Minutes of the Pontotoc, Lafayette, Union Counties Singing Convention" held at St. Mary M. B. Church September 19-20, 1969. Thanks, Sherry, for these pieces of history.
Many Congratulations to the Committee for erecting the historical marker for Pontotoc Attendance Center on the grounds of the school, which is now D T. Cox Elementary School. Much research and hard work went into this project. I am so sorry I was unable to attend the day of the unveiling.
Everyone have a blessed week!
