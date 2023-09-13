Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Joseph Harris of Bemidji, Minnesota; Robert Walker of Oxford, Miss.; Mary Badie of Ecru; Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; Miriam Clark of Pontotoc; Gary Cobb; Tony Rucker and Larry Walls of Mooreville; Jonathan White of Thaxton; Kaleb Sullivan, Alondra Diaz, and Adam Gullick of Pontotoc; Joe and Tracy Austin of Tupelo; James Walker of Randolph; Tina Pickering and Emi Rai of Pontotoc; Becky Grubbs of Pontotoc; Jeffrey and Ashley Coleman of Thaxton; Peggy Covington of Tupelo; Matt Penna of the Chickasaw Homeland Affairs Office and Booneville; and Sue Anderson of Saltillo.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the opening of the Town Square Post Office and Museum during the Bodock Festival. Many visitors toured the museum and enjoyed refreshments which were available in the lobby of the post office. The grand opening occured on August 20,1998, during the Bodock Festival.
In addition to the museum exhibits, the Pontotoc Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution displayed items, prints banners, and a quilt to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787. This document established the government of the United States of America. Every American should read the Constitution as well as the Declaration of Independence signed July 4, 1776 as these documents are the cornerstones of our government. Lynda Tinsley, dressed in period clothing, entertained and informed visitors about the colonial period of our country. The exhibit will be up until September 23. Constitution Week is celebrated by the National Society of DAR.
Dora Day pieced the quilt, which included symbols of the Colonial Period. Get well wishes are sent to Dora as well.
As evident during the Bodock Festival, Pontotoc is a special place to live, work and enjoy our history and heritage. Hats off to the Bodock Festival Board and the Pontotoc Progress.
