Recent visitors include Nancy Holloway of Pontotoc; Stephen Brandon of Belden; Brandon Fowler, Ashley Funderburk, and Shaon Williams of Tupelo and Pontotoc; Bobbie Sue Jaggers of Pontotoc; Abigail, Lisa and Barbara James of Amite County, Liberty, Mississippi; Larry, Greyson, and Gavin Lane of Belden; Charlie Brown (former postal employee in the Pontotoc Post Office) of Pontotoc; Rhonda, Alan McNeese of Pontotoc with their grandchildren James and Ezra McNeese of New Albany; Jill, Lorelai, and Ava Blake Westmoreland of Thaxton; Reghan Howe of Pontotoc, and Pat Townsend of Ecru with her granddaughter Olivia Townsend of Pontotoc.
We enjoyed the Chickasaw Nation CPI Youth Leadership Group (Chikasha Pehlichi IKBI Creating Chickasaw Leaders) on Tuesday, March 14. The group included twenty-one students, and four staff members including Bradley Stick, CPI and Bill Brekeen and Yolanda Ray of the Chickasaw Nation Homeland Affairs Office in Tupelo. The students enjoyed learning about their history and heritage by viewing the exhibits, narratives, art, graphics and asking questions. They also did a walking tour by the McMackin House and monuments and markers on the Pontotoc County Court Square.
Mrs. Jackie Stokes donated a Leitz microscope and related equipment for display in the medical exhibit. Her husband, Dr. Jack Stokes, was family physician in Pontotoc for several years until his untimely death on June 1, 1974. Jack Avery Stokes, M.D. entered the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1956. The microscope was purchased at that time. Dr. Stokes opened his medical office in Pontotoc in 1961 and was used in the office then. Thank you, Jackie, and Michelle Pennington for bringing it to the museum.
Photograph: from The Pontotoc Progress, March 16, 1978, located in the lobby of the Town Square Post Office/Museum: "Pontotoc Countians Join Agricultural Movement Trip to Washington, D.C." These Pontotoc farmers left here Monday evening to join some 50,000 fellow supporters of the American Agriculture Movement in Washington, D.C. for a week long effort seeking to impress Congress and the White House with the need for an equitable farm support program.
Pontotoc County's A.A.M. delegation set to board the charter Trailways bus included: Neil Huskison of Pontotoc, Clifton Ray of Zion, Milton Tallant of Pontotoc, J. T. Swords of Shady Grove, Jimmy McVay of Algoma, Billy Mask of Hurricane, Ottis Kennedy of Bankhead, Zion, Bryan Kennedy of Bankhead Zion, Tommy Biffle of Thaxton Junction, Larry Hale of Hurricane, Tensley Gillespie of Robbs, Tim Russell of Turnpike, Lowell Fitts of Liberty, Eric Stark of Turnpike, Frank Stark of Turnpike, Robert Walker of Gershorm, Joe Sansing of Gershorm, Larry Nowlin of Friendship, Larry Jenkins of Pontocola, Billy Bramlett of New Hope, Donald Stegall of Pleasant Grove, Ronald Stegall of Pleasant Grove, Donald Brown of Pleasant Grove, Perry Homan of Pontocola, and James Westmoreland of Furrs.
Everyone have a blessed week. Get well wishes sent to Claire McGee (knee replacement) and Corinna Malden (rotator cuff) surgeries.
