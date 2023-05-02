Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Shirley Hunt of Pontotoc; Jennifer Southworth of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Connie Albright of Pontotoc; Terry Bean of Pontotoc; Lincoln and London Anderson of Collierville; Ron Anderson of Sherman; M. G. Russell of Pontotoc; Garry Anderson of Toccopola; and George Jones of Pontotoc.
Progress is being made in the Arts and Entertainment Room of the museum. Recently, display boards of noted artists, musicians, writers and theater/movie performers and actors were added. The display boards contain narratives and photographs of each of the following: musicians Terry "Harmonica" Bean, Jimmy Weatherly, Ruby Elzy, Delaney Bramlett, Cordell Jackson, Lee Gates, and "Harmonica" Frank Floyd; theater and movie performers Lanny Flaherty and Max Palmer; Conductor and musician William Waldrop; author Borden Deal; and artist M. B. Mayfield. Work will soon begin on placing items in the display cases, etc. The Pontotoc Art Guild will soon be displaying artwork of local artists, as well. Hopefully, we will be ready for our opening in late June.
I enjoyed a visit with blues musician Terry "Harmonica" Bean last week and gave him a sneak peak of the Arts and Entertainment Room. Terry was born in Pontotoc and continues to call Pontotoc his home. He was influenced by his father, Eddie Bean, who recognized his talent and encouraged him to play in public and at parties at an early age. After a motorcycle accident prevented him from pursuing a career in professional baseball, he focused on a music career. Terry spent three years in Greenville, Mississippi playing the harmonica with James "T-Model" Ford and Asie Payton. He traveled throughout the Mississippi Delta playing with other blues bands and musicians.
Inspired by bluesman John Weston, Bean began using a harmonica rack and adding percussion with his feet, essentially becoming a one-person band with his signature sound. He is dedicated to preserving the roots of blues music saying, "What's stimulating to me is people hearing blues music played like they used to hear it."
In talking with him, he told of his special relationship with his grandfather and his encouragement to excel in baseball, comparing him to Satchel Paige, baseball player born in Alabama. Since beginning his musical career, Terry literally travels the world entertaining and preserving this genre of music, which he says started as hill blues. Many of the blues musicians from these "hills' of north Mississippi relocated in Chicago, where the music became very popular. Terry Bean is truly one of Pontotoc's treasures. He is also listed on the Blues Trail Marker located on the Pontotoc County Court Square.
Tickets for the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club "Tour of Homes" are available in the Town Square Gift Shop. Tickets are $10 and include four homes: Toby and Jane Winston, Kenneth and Patsy Rackley, Brad and Donna Lunn, and Bob and Elise Richmond. The tour is set for May 6-7, 2023, from 1:30 -3:30. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be June 3-4.
The Pontotoc American Legion and Auxiliary Post 16 will have a spring fundraiser on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:30-7:00 catered by Seafood Junction. The meal will consist of your choice of fish, chicken, or boiled shrimp, sides included. The meal is drive through only - pick up meals at the American Legion, 327 Legion Lane (behind Wendy's). Proceeds go to support American Legion Baseball, Boys/Girls State, and Building Renovation. Cost of each ticket is $12 and can be purchased at the Town Square Gift Shop and legion members. Bring your ticket and get a delicious meal!!!
Everyone have a great and blessed week.
