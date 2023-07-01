Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Don Whitten of Oxford; Gary Stringer of Oxford; Melinda Pitner Marsalis of Ripley, her parents Bob and Betty Pitner of Corinth, and Mary Jo Pitner Lence of Ripley; Pam and Cody Baker of Coldwater, Miss.; Kenneth Rackley and his grandson Davis White both of Pontotoc; Molly Sisco, Kayla Cox, Emily Cox,, Victoria Holmes, and Troy Cox all of Pontotoc; and Sarah and Steve Chavez of Chicago, Illinois.
William Bramlett donated two St. Joseph Aspirin boxes (one metal, one carboard), each selling for 10 cents. The aspirin were widely used before other medications were developed for fever, pain etc. Each container contained one dozen five-grain tablets of genuine pure aspirin and were manufactured by Plough, Inc. New York and Memphis, Tenn. The items will be exhibited in the "Doctor's Office" exhibit.
The Bob Pitner family of Ripley and Corinth donated an antique fiddle, bow, and case; a framed portrait of William Jackson Pitner for the Civil War Exhibit, and family history. The fiddle had belonged to their ancestor William Jackson Pitner, who served in the Confederate 10th Mississippi Cavalry and also Ashcraft's third Battalion. Pitner was born March 30, 1839, in Georgia, the son of Michael and Mary Eliza Pitner of Tippah County (1850 census). He married Liza Jayn Austin on December 30, 1860, in Tippah County. He died at age 64 leaving a wife and four children on March 12, 1903, and is buried at Providence Cemetery in Tiplersville, Mississippi. The museum had acquired his Confederate jacket earlier from Billy Roberson of Baldwyn.
An interesting story about the fiddle and how it survived the war will be published in an upcoming edition of The Pontotoc Progress.
Many of you who attended Pontotoc High School in the early 1970s may remember Bob Pitner as he taught and coached football at Pontotoc High School He spoke fondly of his time at PHS and his former football players, which include Bob McGee and Terry Wood.
Reminder: The Pontotoc County Historical Society invites you to attend the program, "The Amazing History of the Musicians of Pontotoc," on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House. This program will feature the music of noted Pontotoc musicians from rock and roll to the blues and in-between. Dale Rushing, an accomplished musician and historian of Mississippi music and musicians, will present the program using stories, pictures, videos, and maybe live music. This program is free and open to the public. Please make plans to attend.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, as we observe Independence Day. This holiday commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence by our forefathers declaring our independence from Great Britian. As you enjoy your cookouts, fireworks, and other festivities, take a moment to remember our nation's founding and sacrifices made by men and women then and now. May the United State of America continue to remain a free country, especially in these perilous times. God Bless the USA!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.