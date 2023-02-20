Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Linda Gober of Pontotoc; Garry Anderson of Toccopola; Sherrie Poe of Pontotoc; Chasity Morphis of Pontotoc; Jennifer Milner of Pontotoc; Dr. Matt Wesson of Tupelo; Crystal White and Julie White of Pontotoc.
Many Thanks to the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners for making the front of our building so beautiful! They took out all the dried winter plants and replaced them with an assortment of spring flowers. They also "cut back" the other plants on either side of our signage. Looks like spring is just around the corner.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents' Day. Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington whose birthday was February 22, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents' Day after it was moved as part of 1971's Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation's workers.
I'm sending Happy Birthday Wishes to my mom, Sarah Jo Stegall, on February 24. She will be celebrating number 91. I am so blessed to still have her here. She has always been such an inspiration. Also, Rev. Bessie Givhan will also celebrate her birthday as well next week. Happy Birthday to both these precious ladies.