Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Johnny Wilder of Pontotoc; Mike Dillard of Tupelo; Brad and Lori Coats of Ft. White, Florida; and Kenneth Keith of the Woodland Community.
Bob McGee and I met Brad and Lori Coats at the museum on Saturday. As most of you know, Brad maintains the Facebook page for "Photos of Pontotoc County," which many of our area enjoy as many photographs and history are posted. Brad and Lori were in Pontotoc to attend the Coats family reunion, which was held at the Toccopola Community Center. They have a great interest and knowledge of Pontotoc's history as Brad's ancestors (the Coats and Stone families) came to Pontotoc in the early 1800s when the Chickasaw Cession Lands were opened up. Abraham Adolphus Coats came by way of Alabama to Monroe and Itawamba Counties then to Pontotoc to settle in the Randolph Community.
Brad donated two family postcards from the early 1900s. One postcard was mailed to the Springville Post Office from Camp Shelby, Hattisburg to Mrs. D.W. Coats (Martha) and the other to Springville from Chinatown, New York to Martha Coats. Brad also donated a "Cottage Cheese Recipe Book" from Pontotoc Dairies Pontotoc, Miss. The book was published by the Milk Industry Foundation, Washington, 6, D.C. circa mid 1900s. Thank you for your interest and donations to the museum.
Mike McNeese, District Representative for PERS, spoke to the Pontotoc County Retired Teachers meeting on May 25, 2023. The May meeting was held to recognize retiring personnel from the Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County School Districts. During his humorous and entertaining address, I was the grand prize winner for his "canned possum". I did tell him that I would display it in the museum!
Summer vacation for the schools and others is here. Everyone, please be safe and enjoy your time to unwind.
