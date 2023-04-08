Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Our hearts and prayers go to the ones dealing with the effects of the tornado which came through Pontotoc County on Friday night (early Saturday morning) from the Randolph Community, South Pontotoc, Algoma, Tenth Street area and College Hill Community. We especially remember the families dealing with loss of life or injuries. However, we are indeed blessed to live in a community that comes together when a tragedy occurs. A big thank you to our emergency, police, and fire departments for their quick response and also to the many volunteers and donations. Everyone stay safe!
Recent visitors include Jade McKnight, Greg Hall, and Zeb Collums all of Pontotoc; Wyndy Smith of Pearl, and Charissa Irby of Pontotoc.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will host a program, "In Faulkner's Shadow," and meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House located on North Main Street, Pontotoc. The program will be author and publisher Lawrence Wells of Oxford. He is the director of Yoknapatawpha Press in Oxford, which he established with his late wife, Dean Faulkner Wells. He wrote Living in Faulkner's Shadow: A Memoir published by the University Press of Mississippi, which provides an insider's look at the life in William Faulkner's inner circle. Dean, his late wife, was William's only niece. Wells cofounded The Faulkner Newsletter and Yoknapatawpha Review, wrote two historical novels, and was awarded the 2014 Faulkner Wisdom gold medal for narrative nonfiction. He also wrote the script for the Emmy-winning 1994 PBS regional documentary, Return to the River, which was narrated by James Earl Jones.
Everyone is invited to hear these fascinating stories of a life in the midst of the legacy of literary giant William Faulkner and the never dull literary scene that emerged in Oxford. The program is free to all. For more information call the museum at 662-488-0388.
