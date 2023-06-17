Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Lynn Abernathy of Alpharetta, Georgia; Chris and Katie Allred; Conner Broadway; Cammy Roberts; Charles and Wanda Patterson of Pontotoc; Jima Sparks of South Carolina; and Tyler Nunnelee and Lolee Nowlin of Belden.
Dora Day donated a black tuxedo (long coat) with two vests, sash, two cumber bands, bowtie, trousers, and a pair black dress shoes.
Dr. Terry Wood donated two large beautiful, framed photographs of the bald eagles he had taken at Trace State Park. Most of you are aware of his nature photography especially of the eagles, but he also photographs other nature scenes such as mountains, eclipses, lakes, etc. and also churches, buildings, and other points of interest all over the world. The photographs will be displayed in the Arts and Entertainment Room.
Don Secord donated items from the Chickasaw College including photographs, historical papers, programs, newspaper clippings, letters, a paper "A Biographical Review of Chickasaw College" written by Jo, T. Haney in 1974 for an education class, a 1924 yearbook "The Tribesman," and other papers. Other photographs were also donated including Chickasaw Female College (1898), Turnpike School (1907-08) where Kate Donaldson taught, Classes of Iuka City Schools (1912-13), Chickasaw Female College (1906), Music class, (circa early 1900s), Primrose School (1900), and a family portrait of the Goff family taken in front of Chickasaw College. This archive had belonged to his mother, Mrs. Gladys Donaldson Secord.
We appreciate these donations as we work to preserve and display our Pontotoc County history and heritage.
