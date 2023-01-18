Greeting from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Dale and Brenda Hadaway of Pontotoc; and Teresa Blake, director of the Mississippi Welcome Center east of Fulton on the Mississippi - Alabama State line.
Charlene Tallent donated a dictionary that had been used by the Tallant family in their cotton business. The dictionary is a Webster's Twentieth-Century Dictionary (the Unabridged Dictionary by Noah Webster LL.D.) published by Publishers Guild, Inc. New York, N.Y. in 1936. It also includes a United States History Timeline, the Constitution of the United States and various maps. Thanks, Charlene for the donation.
Mary Margaret O'Hagan of Salem, Virginia donated two family quilts. The quilt tops are over 100 years old and pieced from clothing from her grandmother's family. Both quilts are the "Log Cabin" pattern. The backing and quilting were done by one of the relatives about twenty-five years ago.
Her family genealogy includes the John Moreland Hipp and Fannie Wadell Lawing, William Andrew Hipp and Cora Feezell, and Maggie Bell Hipp and Lewis J. Phillips (her grandparents). The family lived in Sarepta, Mississippi where Andrew farmed and owned the general store in Sarepta. Maggie Bell and her sister Frances attended MSCW and both taught school before they married.
Thank you so much for the donation and the family history. We always like to include the family history and other interesting facts with each donation.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc County Library. This will be a very important business meeting as we will be discussing upcoming projects, such as the McMackin House and Arts and Entertainment Room. as well as other topics of interest. We really need our membership to attend to help make decisions about the future of our museum and society.
Everyone have a great week.
