Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Correction from last week's paper: Visitors Tyler Nunlee and Jolee Nowlin of Belden visited the museum. Tyler is a former student of mine from North Pontotoc Elementary School. Sorry for the error on Jolee's name. Also visiting the museum were Wanda Hatcher of Pontotoc; Julie Dickerson of Nettleton; Kenneth Keith and his great-granddaughter Harmony of the Woodland Community; Wanda Waldrop of Pontotoc; and Kaye Davis of Pontotoc and her grandchildren Charlee Ruth and Maddox :Phillips of Randolph.
The Town Square Post Office and Pontotoc County Historical Society welcome Anna Furr to our postal operation. Anna lives in Pontotoc with her husband Mark Furr and is very active in community projects. Anna and Mark have two children, Lauren and Paul, and also six grandchildren.
Sharon Bailey resigned to work closer to home in the Derma Post Office, and we wish her the very best in her new job
Jima Sparks of North Carolina recently donated papers and school items. The items include The Pontotoc Progress (May 16, 1963); four Pow Wow (Pontotoc High School newspapers October 1962, November 1962, January 1963, and May 1963,. ); PHS Football program Homecoming Pontotoc Warriors vs. West Point Green Wave September 30; and five workbooks: Before We Spell (McCormick- Mathers 1951), Before We Read (Scott-Foresman and Co 1951),Think and Do Book (Scott-Foresman 1946), Workbook for English (American Book Company 1952), and Keys to Good Language (The Economy Company 1950). Jima Schaen Sparks is the daughter of the late Mrs. Sarah Carter Schaen Naugher.
Jima and her classmates just celebrated their 60th Pontotoc High School Class Reunion. These items take so many of us who attended school in the 1950s and early 60s back to a time of learning to read with "Sally, Dick and Jane", cursive penmanship and workbooks to accompany classroom instruction. Thanks, Jima for the items, which will be housed in the school exhibit.
Julie Dickerson of Nettleton donated 132 volumes of the "Tombigbee Country Magazine", which contains old time tales, history and humor. Area writers contributed stories, etc. for this publication, which began in the late 1990s through 2020. These will be stored in the Research/Repository Room of the museum.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present "The Amazing History of the Musicians of Pontotoc," as Pontotoc County has produced an incredible number of talented musicians over the years, and their talents have stretched over many different genres of music from Rock and Roll to the Blues. The arts area of the museum is being renovated with the support of Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area and several of these musicians are being featured in new area. Dale Rushing, an accomplished musician and historian of Mississippi music and musicians, will present a program featuring some of Pontotoc's amazing artists. Stories, pictures, and videos will be presented, and maybe, some live music as well. Please join us Thursday, June 29th, at 6:00 P.M.for a program that you will not soon forget. This event is free and open to the public.
