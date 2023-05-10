Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kenneth Keith of the Woodland Community; Katelyn and Cullen Collier of Pontotoc; Chuck Kidd and Kathey Fraylen of New Albany; Genell Caldwell of Pontotoc; Thersa Moonyham; Kay and Al Britt of Thaxton; Bill Mauldin of Highlands, North Carolina; Nancy Cossey Holloway of Pontotoc; and Jean Peeples of Pontotoc.
Bill Bramlett brought two items including a homemade door slide latch with a spool handle (which included a one-cent token attached to the top of the spool) and a Plotting board used by the Signal Corps, U. S. Army. The circular dial ranges from 0 to 6400 with Serial No. 8836 and Order No. 14230-Phila.-51. A plotting board was a mechanical device used by the US. Army to derive the location and track its movement. Toward the end of World War II these boards were largely replaced by radar and electro-mechanical gun data computers, but still used as backup.
Bill Mauldin donated a collection of law books used by his family. The thirty volume includes Reports of Cases Argued and Determined in the Supreme Court, High Court of Errors and Appeals, and the Superior Court of Chancery of Mississippi, Annotated Edition. The books range mainly from 1837 to 1885. I did find a few cases from 1818 Natchez, which would have been just after statehood in 1817. With the establishment of the counties from the Chickasaw Cession land treaty (Treaty of Pontotoc Creek October 20, 1832) and Counties established in February 1836, these books range roughly from 1837-1885. The books were published by West Publishing Co., of St. Paul in 1910.
This law library has been in Mr. Mauldin's family for many years beginning with John H. Mitchell (born 1869 near Poplar Springs, admitted to practice in 1900, and associated in practice with his nephew, Alvis Mitchell); Alvis Mitchell (born 1878 and admitted to the bar in 1901, practiced with John H. Mitchell and Carl A. Bratton, and served as Mayor of Pontotoc. He married Mrs. Annie Laurie Walker Street. Mrs. Mitchell's daughter, Peggy, grew up in the Mitchell home and was known as Peggy Mitchell); Byrd Prentiss Mauldin (born 1905 in Pontotoc, graduate of University of Mississippi, admitted to the bar in 1928 and holding many local, district, and state offices, He married Peggy Mitchell in 1940, and had three children Janice, Byrd, Jr., and William Mitchell); In 1971, Byrd P. Mauldin formed a partnership with William L. Sneed. William M. Mauldin also carries on the family tradition of practicing law and lives in Highlands, North Carolina. Thank you, Bill, for this collection.
