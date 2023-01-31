Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Mario Mendoza and Mario of Pontotoc; Dominic Cabrera of Ecru; Collen Van Enan of Pontotoc; Sunnett Stone of Pontotoc (Thaxton); Carol Grayson of New Albany who was researching her family history (the Andrew Jackson and Estelle Dancer family; Elton and Dottie Gray of Hot Springs, Arkansas and accompanied by Toby Winston of Pontotoc; Galen Holley (The Pontotoc Progress) and Pontotoc; and George Rutledge of Pontotoc.
We now have restocked books by Laura Sidney Fisher, who currently lives in Franklin, Tennessee. Many of you will remember her as the Ghost Tour Lady. The books include The Haunted History Series Volume I Tupelo/Lee County, Volume II Pontotoc/Pontotoc County and Fulton/Itawamba County, and Volume III Columbus/ Lowndes County Mississippi. Also, we have copies of See No Evil, which is a story inspired by the real-life Mississippi Mystic and Seer, Seymour R. Prater. Mr. Prater lived in the Woodland Community of Pontotoc County, and Pontotoc. He was renowned for finding lost objects, animals and solving mysteries.
As reported last week: The docudrama," Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis," will air at 7 P.M. Central Time, Thursday, February 2, 2023, on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations. The film was filmed locally in North Mississippi and Tennessee and has been shown locally in some of the area theaters. The film will show the events and controversy of the death of Meriwether Lewis, which occurred on the Natchez Trace at Grinder's Stand (Holenwald, Tennessee) on October 11, 1809. Was it murder or suicide?
Everyone have a great week.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&