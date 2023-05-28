Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Mika Bran of Tupelo; Suzy Wooldridge of Edmond, Oklahoma; Eric Davis of Oxford; La Creccia Davis of Pontotoc; Robert Doolittle of Slate Springs, Miss.; Judy Kidd of Pontotoc and her friend Lee Powellson of Anchorage, Alaska; and Lauren Blais of Athens, Georgia.
Wanda Bess Waldrop of Pontotoc donated items belonging to her son, William Waldrop, who is a Broadway Music Director, Conductor, and Pianist. He most recently served as The Associate Conductor for Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The donation includes The Last Performance of Broadway's Longest Running Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, performed at the Majestic Theatre, New York, final performance #13,981 April 16, 2023 Commemorative Book, Playbill, and ticket. William has been associated with Phantom since 2008. This collection will be included in the William Waldrop Archive and also will be exhibited in the Arts and Entertainment Room of the museum.
William has also been associated with other productions such as Cats, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, Cinderela, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, and others. He has traveled to many places overseas as well as many national tours. As a composer, William premiered his brand new solo concert, Still, and Still Moving: The Music of William Waldrop at New York City's famed Metropolitan Room in 2015.
Pontotoc is fortunate to have such an accomplished talent and look forward to much more success in music and theater. Thanks, Wanda Bess.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day. This day is such an important day in which we remember those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Their names are engraved on the Memorial Monument located on the southwest side of the Pontotoc Court Square. Also, each one has a brick, in which a United States of America Flag will be flown on Monday. Look also for details for the program which will be held on Monday.
