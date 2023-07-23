Recent visitors include William Walls of Pontotoc; Donna Bennington of Richmond, Virginia; Ann Mooneyhan of Pontotoc; Caleb Nunnelee of Pontotoc; Alyson and Ryan Gembala of San Franscisco, California; Joy Cox and her grandchildren Emmy, Eden and Easton White of Pontotoc; Lisa Buckner, Dora Murillo, Luis Murillo, and Sunny Washington all of Pontotoc; Jeanne Walton of Fairhope, Alabama; Ramona Hughes of Louisville, Miss.; and Nancy Galloway Anderson of Pontotoc with her great-granddaughter Forrest Burton of Pontotoc, and grandchildren Meredith Elliott, Paul Elliott, Sam Elliott, and Kathryn Elliott all of Clinton, Miss.
Nancy Galloway Anderson, while touring with her grands pointed out the gentleman standing in the middle of Main Street in the large panoramic photo (March 31, 1928) as her uncle Fulton Furr. Mr. Furr was the oldest brother of Nancy's mother Ruth Furr Galloway. He worked at First National Bank and seems to be the only one aware of the photographer. So many visitors comment on the photograph, which measures twenty feet long and actually hangs on "Main Street" across from the blacksmith shop, country store an lady's dress shop.
While vacationing with his family on the Gulf Coast, Jeff Coleman of Thaxton purchased a copy of From These Hills in an antique store in Ocean Springs. The book had belonged to Charles English Fontaine and the date purchased handwritten under his signature was 5-11-77, which was a year after the copyright date of 1976. Dr. Charles Fontaine, a dentist in Pontotoc in 1952, was the youngest son of Katherine English Crawford and John Brooks Fontaine of Lochinvar. He was born and attended school in Pontotoc, the University of Mississippi and University of Tennessee School of Dentistry in 1949. Dr. Fontaine practiced in Pontotoc and Williamston, South Carolina before moving to Mobile, Alabama with his wife May Featherstone Fleming. Their children are Katherine, May, Charles and Margaret. He is also a descendent of early Pontotoc attorney Charles Fontaine. Thanks, Jeff, for the interesting story. Incidentally, Jeff works with the Office of Chickasaw Homeland Affairs and enjoys the history of Pontotoc County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.