Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Georgia Claire and Collins Finch of Hamilton, Alabama, who were accompanied by Preston and Melissa Campbell of Pontotoc; Betty J. Austin of Pontotoc; Melinda Marsalis of Ripley (accompanied by Bob McGee), who was in Pontotoc to research local history and sites of interest; Jon David Naugher of Pontotoc; and Bobby Bigham of Pontotoc.
Tommy McGee of Tupelo donated an antique Souvenir Holiday Greeting card from the Pontotoc High School faculty dated December 25, 1919. The card includes a photo of the old Pontotoc High School, list of Faculty and Board of Education and members of classes from seventh grade through twelfth grade.
Faculty included Herbert ReBarker, Superintendent; W. M. Wiley, Principal; Cornelia Knox, Home Science; Loy Boone, English; Ruth Finger, Mathematics; and Pearl Vanlandingham, Latin. Board of Directors included W. A. Boone, J. H. Mitchell, D. B. Anderson, V. L. Bigham, and S. T. Pitts.
Senior Class included William Baskin, Rufus Caldwell, Ludye Clifton, Quinne Hyde, Lottie King, Mattie Lee Hicks, Blanche Mauldin, Olive Mauldin, Eddie Naugher, Thelma Naugher, Margaret Pitts, James Roberson, Mary Salmon, Daisy Sudduth, Carra Lyon, Martha Weatherall, Sarah Wheeler, and Mildred Williamson.
Thanks, Tommy, for the donation.
The Town Square Post Office would like to announce the retirement of JoAnn Knight, postmaster. We wish her the very best in her retirement and appreciate all the hard work and dedication for her years of service here at the Town Square Post Office. Corinna Malden assumed the duties of postmaster January 1, 2023, and we look forward to working with her in her new role.
As stated in last week's paper, the Pontotoc County Historical Society is looking forward to working on ongoing projects, such as the Arts and Entertainment Exhibit and the McMackin House restoration. If you are interested in joining the historical society and helping with these projects, as well as others, please fill out a brief membership form. Forms are available at the museum or call 662-488-0388 to have a form mailed. Annual dues are $25 per family. We appreciate your interest and support in preserving our unique history and heritage.
We just received copies of the book, Small Town Empire, by Mary E. McDonald, who is a native of Pontotoc, and resides in Texas. A self-professed history buff and passionate genealogy researcher, Mary has always been driven to uncover hidden stories and bring them to light. This desire led her to write her debut novel, which is a work of historical fiction that tells the little-known story of the Salmon family." She was in Pontotoc last month at First Choice Bank selling her book, which is "A touching story of family, loyalty, and betrayal." Her book is available in the Town Square Museum Gift Shop for $15.
Everyone have a blessed week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.