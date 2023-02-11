Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Teresa Blake, director of the Mississippi Welcome Center at Tremont (Interstate 22) visited the museum last week to pick up an exhibit on M.B. Mayfield and Ruby Elzy for Black History Month. The exhibit includes prints by Mr. Mayfield, which depict life in the rural south during the early to mid 1900s including picking cotton, baptizing in the pond, Ole Miss art class, Aunt Mo fishing, peeling peaches, and eating watermelon. She also is using the life-size portrait of Ruby Elzy, taken in the summer of 1942, less than a year before her death at age thirty-five. Also included were the information stands, which use photographs and narratives for each artist. Also included in the exhibit, is a wooden carving by W. C. Tutor which depicts a country church scene, complete with pews, pulpit and preacher and congregation. The exhibit will be up during the month of February. The visitor center is open Tuesday through Saturday (Closed on Sunday and Monday).
We now have copies of the book Small Town Empire Mary E. McDonald. Although based on a real family in a real town, this novel is a work of fiction. Mary is a native of Pontotoc, Mississippi and now resides in Texas. " A self-professed history buff and passionate genealogy researcher, Mary has always been driven to uncover hidden stories and bring them to light. This desire led her to write her debut novel that tells the little-known story of the Salmon family." The Salmon family bacame very prosperous in banking and business in Pontotoc during the late 1800s and 1900s. The book is on sale for $15 in the Town Square Gift Shop.
Congratulations to the North Pontotoc High School Boys Soccer Team for an outstanding season! Coaches Travis Little and Josh Harlow led the team in developing not only their athletic potential, but also teamwork, dedication and character on and off the field. This team not only had a winning regular season, but also won their 4A Division and North Half Tournament. They played on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Mississippi High School State Championship game in Brandon, Mississippi against Bay High School (Bay St. Louis). Even though they fell short of the win, they proved what great team they are. They represented their school and county at the highest level. Thanks to Galen Holley, sportswriter for the Pontotoc Progress, for following the team during the season, and especially for covering the game on Saturday. Please read his article in this week's paper. Thanks also to my sister, Brenda McCharen, for accompanying me to game.
