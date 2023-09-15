Do you remember “Red rover, red rover send Cindy right over?” How about “Duck, duck, duck, goose!” Or jumping rope to “Ciiiiderella dressed in yellow, went up stairs to kiss her fella, made a mistake and kissed a snake, how many doctors did it take?” And you skipped the rope until you missed.
My favorite game was “One, two, three red light!” For those youngsters in the crowd, you lined up however many friends were in your yard on a line that you drew in the sand. And then one person chose to be “it” and walked 40 or so paces from the line of friends and put their hands over their eyes or even turned their back to the group and said “One, two, three, red light!” And turned around and looked at the friends. They are supposed to freeze when your eyes open. Meantime, while the eyes are covered the other kids are supposed to go as swiftly as they can to the person who is it. The first person that gets there is allowed to be the redlight counter again.
I shared all that to talk about my critters. I know, I know. Don’t groan. Show me your surprised face that I’m talking about my dogs again.
Anyway. I’m trying to teach them to stay at the house on the driveway while I walk down the driveway to the street. So when they start following me I line them up and tell them to stay. Wait. I start down the driveway and when I walk a few feet I look back. One or two of them freeze and look at me like, ‘you caught me.’ Yep. You moved. So I tell them to go back. Get them in place again and start down the drive again. One day I informed them that we weren’t playing one two three red light. They are about to get the hang of staying back, especially since they’ve learned that I am going to look back and make sure they are in place.
They are all so cute looking at me with ears perked waiting on me to walk back up the driveway toward them. I even can get half way up the driveway and when I holler their names they come a running. I’m glad they don’t all barrel into me or I’d have permanent dog paw prints on my face and neck.
Each of my dogs are unique. Our Susi Q is an older dog that has been training Minnie since she came to live with us last fall. She has taught Minnie that possums are bad things and they should kill them on site. She has also taught her that snakes are no good either.
Because Minnie was an only dog from June until mid-November she learned how to entertain herself. I can throw a frisbee and she is after it. She throws it into the air and chases it. When she was a puppy it was too big for her so she would turn it over and scoot it all over the yard. She also loves bubbles. I’ve created a monster. She will watch me in the morning and if I set the green camp chair out she starts whimpering because the bag that I keep the bubbles in is on that chair. She will chase every bubble that I blow.
Penelope is Minnie’s daughter and she doesn’t see the sense in all this fetching or bubble chasing. She would rather be in the woods chasing rats or hunting deer. Jon said she already knows to yip when she gets on the track of a deer. So it’s fine with me if she doesn’t like to play. She is reserving all her smarts for deer hunting.
And there has been another little pup thrown into the mix. A little Trixie. My mama’s dog had puppies and I chose one of them and she happens to look a lot like my Trixie girl that I had many years ago. Trixie was a faithful dog that made every step I did. Little Trixie does the same. She sounds like one of those little wind up dogs that barks all the time.
I am so grateful for every little face and paw on my hill from the cats to the dogs to the turtles. They make life interesting and even take me back to my childhood as we play one, two, three redlight!
