It is like watching my childhood memories come back to life. Have you seen the work on the mural at the corner of Washington and Main? The place where the old Corner Grocery Store was located? Now there were several grocery stores there over the years as well as Furrs Drug Store, but when I was a child Mr. Clark McCoy ran groceries out of it.
And when I say ran, I do mean that. You see, home delivery is not a new thing that has evolved over the past three years since the Covid hit. Long ago when the town was small, the grocery store owners knew who the elderly folks were that couldn’t get out or up the steps easily and they would fill sacks and deliver them.
J.W. Moor and Toom Moor were partners in this location first. Other owners there were John Pitts; he sold to H.L. Wood in 1932 who operated it until 1944 and sold it to C.O. Cruse. The store changed hands to Ernest Russell next and then to Roy Price before Mr. Clark and Bobby Boatwright bought it. The grocery store when I was little was called McCoy’s Grocery, however, the faded sign of Corner Grocery was still there so that’s what my sister and I called it.
Over the years the old sign has continued to fade and deteriorate. But now thanks to the efforts of some talented ladies, namely Dr. Lee Waltress, Robbie Boyd and Kit Stafford the sign is coming alive again. I am so glad they have taken the initiative to restore it to the former luster before it purely faded into the sands of time. Now it will be a part of a larger mural that they are busily painting, but it stands out as the focal point.
I know folks like to lean up against a wall and get their picture beside some antique sign, but sometimes they do need to be brought back to life so that the generations behind us will know what the corner of Washington and Main looked like once upon a lifetime ago.
Our history is fading fast. If we don’t take the time to restore it, the great grandchildren behind us will wonder why that building even mattered.
For me, seeing that sign brings back memories of going into Mr. Clark’s grocery store and seeing all the gum, especially the red, white and blue wrapped double-bubble® bubble gum. My dear uncle Larry would see that I got a piece of it before we left. The little pink round pieces were hard to bite into at the start, but once I got my jaws going, my mouth was full of pink sweetness that lasted for hours.
And I hope that the restored sign on the building will bring back sweet memories for many that will last for years.
