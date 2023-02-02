corner grocery_5685.jpg

The Corner Grocery lingers in fond memory.

It is like watching my childhood memories come back to life. Have you seen the work on the mural at the corner of Washington and Main? The place where the old Corner Grocery Store was located? Now there were several grocery stores there over the years as well as Furrs Drug Store, but when I was a child Mr. Clark McCoy ran groceries out of it.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you