The pretty flowers leaned on the wind tossing their little white blooms to the sky. Some days a girl just has to stop and park on the side of the road and cut a few to enjoy at home. Since Monday was a relaxing day, I had to stop and get me some Queen Anne’s Lace flowers on my way home.
They spell the beginning of summer for me because they begin blooming in May and continue into June. While I was at my favorite picking spot, I also noticed some wild yellow flowers gleaming at me from their rich golden petals. They went into my flower bucket too.
I enjoy arranging flowers. It gets me down into that creative part of my brain and it is instant gratification, for as my late dear friend Faye Moore often told me, “Flowers just arrange themselves.”
When I got home I put the flowers I water in the bathroom so I could admire them until I could get them arranged. Some times the flowers go in a bucket on my front porch and spend their entire time in the bucket and never get into the house, but that’s okay too, because I do get to admire God’s work of art.
I have this little china log on my little shelf in the bathroom and I’m going to put some short pine boughs in it with the daisy like flowers or perhaps an orange Day Lilly.
I’m going to spend a little bit of time arranging flowers to just have a moment to make the time slow down.
Now I explained to Jonathan that he will have to tell mama that this spring I have taken old flowers out of the house before they turned to brown dust. Many a time as a teenager I remember hearing mama tell me, “Regina, when they turn brown it’s time to throw them out,” when she has seen a somewhat old arrangement of honeysuckle in my room.
When I have the opportunity I love to put flowers beside my bed, in the bathroom, beside Jon’s bed and in the kitchen window. The fireplace mantle gets bedecked with them occasionally.
Our flowering season was a little off this year, so I didn’t get as much honeysuckle as I usually do, but I can go pick some wild grass seed, wild dock is seeding, and the cattails will be poking up their brown spikes soon. I like mixing pine boughs, cattails and orange Day Lillies together. I also noticed the blue day flowers are beginning to turn their delicate faces to the morning sun.
So the summer will walk on and the flowers will continue to give me a respite from the day.
