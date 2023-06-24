For avid deer hunters, hunting season never really ends. They are always looking for ways to improve habitat for white-tailed deer and other wildlife species; even during the summer months when it is not legal for them to sit in their favorite stand.
June is a perfect time to begin preparing supplemental food plots. This column will discuss ways hunters can improve the dinner table they are setting for their favorite wildlife species. The sources for this column are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Well-Managed Food Plots Nourish and Attract Deer”, “Plant Warm-Season Food Plots for Deer”, and the June 16, 2021, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes.”
Soil Testing
Great food plots begin with fertile soil. Timely and accurate application of lime and fertilizer are important for productive food plots. A study performed by the MSU Deer Lab showed that deer are eleven times more likely to visit properly fertilized and limed foot plots.
Soil testing provides a perfect prescription for agricultural lime and fertilizers to allow your food plots to reach their potential. Mid-summer soil sampling will provide enough time for recommended lime applications to correct pH issues before the beginning hunting season. For more information about soil testing, refer to the following MSU Extension Service publications:
Planning
Proper planning should include determining the proper location, size, and spacing of food plots. It is better to have multiple evenly spaced food plots, of at least one acre in size, than one extremely large field. Avoid placing food plots near roads or property lines that could encourage poaching and trespassing. The planning phase can also involve researching various forage species that meet your needs.
Planting
It is important to prepare a firm seed bed to provide adequate germination. Necessary machinery includes a tractor large enough to operate five-foot implements or a properly equipped ATV. Common implements used to plant food plots include a disk, cultipacker, drag harrow, and a hand seeder or cyclone style spreader. It should be noted that large-seeded crops including oats, wheat, and cowpeas should be planted between one-fourth inch to one inch deep. Small-seeded crops including clover, rape, and chicory should be planted less than one-fourth inch deep.
Warm-Season Food Plots
Cool-season food plots are the traditional way to provide supplemental wildlife nutrition. Warm-season food plots can also play an important role in white-tailed deer management. Warm-season food plots provide valuable nutrition for lactating does and bucks that are developing antlers. They can provide a needed nutrition boost in late summer when the protein levels in other browse decreases.
Iron and clay cowpeas are good choices for food plots that can planted from May 1st through July 1st. Cowpeas can withstand heavy grazing while producing high protein forage. They also produce seeds that are a great food source for quail and turkey. When planting legumes, including cowpeas and clover, it is important to make sure the seed is inoculated with nitrogen fixing bacteria prior the planting.
While deer season doesn’t officially begin for several months, you can have fun planning and preparing supplemental food plots. Installing food plots can bring out the farmer in us all! For more detailed information on food plot planting recommendations refer to the MSU Extension Service Publication entitled “Supplemental Wildlife Food Planting Manual for the Southeast”.
If you would like to learn more about this and other wildlife management topics, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
