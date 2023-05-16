Veteran
Raymond Peeples
Pontotoc
Raymond E. Peeples, 89, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Services-Oxford, MS. Ray was born on September 26, 1933, to Calvin and Ona Mae Pruitt Peeples in Armorel, AR. He married Kathryn Golding on June 5, 1955. Ray and his brother, Bill opened Peeples Building Material in Pontotoc in 1976. He later opened Pontotoc Carpet Sales in 1979 with his son Bob and worked there until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing daily with his golfing buddies. Ray was a kind and generous man who loved his family.
Survivors include his brother, William Peeples(Jean); sons, Dr. Ronald Peeples(Deb) of Cambridge, MA and Bob Peeples(Valerie) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Adam Peeples (Katie), Zac Peeples, Daniel Peeples (Casey), Gabe Peeples, Luke Peeples, Jacob Peeples, and Hannah Kathryn Peeples (Clif); and great-grandchildren, Laynie, Millie, Baylor, Darcy, Mila Rae, Lucy, Jack, and Sally.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Peeples; parents, Calvin and Ona Mae Peeples; sisters, Mary Ralph and Bonnie Sengpiehl; and brother, J.W. Peeples.
Funeral services were Monday, May 15, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial followed in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
David Tyson
Thaxton
James David Tyson, 76, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. He was born in Corinth, MS and was a graduate of Kossuth High School in 1964. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifelong carpenter. He enjoyed horses, golfing and playing and singing gospel music. He played the piano and sang in The Ministers Quartet for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Services were Monday, May 15, at The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain. Bro. Jay Carney and Bro. Larry Hill officiated. Burial followed in The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors included his wife of 22 years, Rita Tyson; children, Andy Tyson of Thaxton, Greg Tyson (Shea) of Corinth, Jennifer Miller (Matt) of Pontotoc; and stepdaughter, Shelly Brooks (Harvey) of Tupelo; 5 grandchildren, Aimry Case Tyson, Ansley Tyson, Mac Floyd, Jerrell Miller and Cayce Paige; and great grandchild, Javeon Miller; brother, Donas Tyson of Kossuth and Sister, Shirley Lewis (Mike) of Corinth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Willie B Tyson; sister, Annette Young and sister-in-law, Sandra Tyson.
Pallbearers were Brandon Voyles, Paul Voyles, David Voyles, Randy Vinson, Danny Soper and Kenyon Caples.
Willie Wilson
Byhalia
Willie Lee Wilson Jr. , 47, passed away Monday, May 08, 2023, in Southaven at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto. Services were Saturday, May 12, at Mt. Olive MB Church in Byhalia. Arrangements were provided by Smith Brothers Funeral Home in Olive Branch.
Jo Ann Moorman
Pontotoc
Jo Ann Ward Pennington Moorman, age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born June 6, 1936 to Harvie Earl Ward and Lena Lee Clark Dowdy. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Jo Ann enjoyed cooking for her family, playing domino's with her friends, working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers and "having fun and enjoying friends".
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at West Heights Baptist Church with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Margaret Sheffield and Debbie Harlow (Eddie); a daughter-in-law, Michal Pennington; seven grandchildren, Selena Smith, Marcia Smith, Amanda Coker, Lauren Roberson (Kris), Mary Ann Brady (Tirey), Kristen Arnold (Tucker), Josh Harlow (Hannah); seven great-grandchildren, Presley Coker, Evan Coker, Josie Kate Roberson, Ronal Roberson, Cooper Brady, Naomi Brady and Rob Brady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two husbands, William G. "Dub" Pennington, the father of her children and Lawrence David Moorman; her son, Robert E. "Bob" Pennington; a grandson, Eric Lynn Harlow and a sister, Glenna Lee Hall.
Pallbearers will be Josh Harlow, Kris Roberson, Tirey Brady, Tucker Arnold, Bill Rutledge and Hank Alexander.
Visitation will continue Wednesday from 11 to 1 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to West Heights Baptist Church, 328 W. Oxford Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
